Paul Hollywood's Temperature Trick For Perfect Pastry

Have you ever baked a puff pastry? You've probably eaten the delicate baked good before. Puff pastry is a light, flaky, and unleavened bread you'd see in everything from beef Wellington to apple turnovers to pot pies. Puff pastries aren't especially complicated, but they do require prep work to make sure they come out of the oven with a firm, crispy quality to them. They also happen to a specialty of British chef and "The Great British Bake Off" host Paul Hollywood. On his official YouTube channel, Hollywood has a video guide to making sausage rolls where he shared some baking advice that could apply to any puff pastry.

According to Hollywood, getting a puff pastry just right involves quickly alternating between hot and cold temperatures. "If you can get your dough as cold as possible, as quickly as possible, then you'll end up with something that, when you put it in the oven, it'll just go 'boof' and explode in the oven." Here, exploding is good, because it means the laminated dough (meaning the dough is folded and layered with butter) rises into a light, airy, and firm final shape. When Hollywood is asked if this strategy makes the pastry crispier, he adds one important caveat. While the shock of high heat to cold dough is part of what makes the puff pastry crisp up, the recipe is also dependent on high quality butter.