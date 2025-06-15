The Salty Secret Martha Stewart Uses To Quickly Deepen The Flavor Of Her Dishes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Martha Stewart is a hack. No, she's the queen of hack. The "doyenne of domesticity" offers dozens upon dozens of tips, tricks, and hacks to help her readers and viewers navigate the often quite stressful and strenuous world of cooking, entertaining, and home decor. If you're planning a portable meal, Martha recommends filling Mason jars with picnic courses for easy, leak-free travel. Stewart's simple baking tips will save time and help ensure you get it right the first time. And she's not afraid to be a hater, stating her distaste for the overuse of truffle oil, for example.

But, above all, Martha Stewart is a helper, offering solid advice on often simple ways to make the everyday more fabulous. In this case, it's an easy seasoning hack to add more salty, savory goodness to your dishes: use bouillon. Bouillon, whether in cubes or jars, comes in a rainbow of flavors and will maintain peak flavor for up to two years, opened or not (though it probably should be refrigerated after opening).

Using bouillon in recipes is sometimes looked down on as cutting corners or a deceitful work of trickery because the chef hasn't taken the time to properly cook down their beef bones, seafood shells, or chicken and mirepoix veggie mix into a proper homemade stock (which can take many hours). But the truth is (and we trust Martha on this one), bouillon, used sparingly, can add a touch of extra oomph to even the most carefully curated broth. And, in a pinch, it can be the perfect flavor-enhancer to certain dishes that may not contain a broth at all.