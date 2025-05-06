The Genius Way Martha Stewart Utilizes Mason Jars

Meal prepping has become something of a cottage industry, where folks from all across the internet — and with all levels of culinary credibility — post their own tips and tricks. Mason jars are a particularly popular vessel for all of those salads, DIY fruit cups, and matcha almond overnight oats. And Martha Stewart, as it turns out, has been meal prepping with Mason jars since before the founders of some of those very social media platforms were even born.

Food & Wine unearthed a clip from a 1979 issue of the magazine where Stewart, in her caterer days, was asked for portable summer menu recommendations for picnics. "I'd do an entire meal in leakproof quart jars — either American-style Mason or French-style glass-topped preserving jars," Stewart told the outlet.

These were not your modern sad desk lunches, either. Stewart instead said that she would jar carrot and ​​sorrel soup; asparagus, string beans, and prosciutto in a mustard sauce; thin-sliced Japanese cucumbers and cherry tomatoes in a rice wine and dill marinade; and slivers of braised beef with boiled new potatoes and shallots in a cornichon and fresh tarragon vinaigrette. On the slightly more replaceable side, she'd also glug a half gallon of white wine in with some fruit for sangria to go. That, of course, would be in addition to the dessert jar of mixed fruits, nuts, and coconut soaked in Grand Marnier.