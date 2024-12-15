15 Baking Tips From Martha Stewart That We Love

If you are a keen baker then chances are you are well aware of the frustrations of cold butter. Using it straight from the fridge is a challenge, even if you are simply trying to butter a piece of bread, and baking with it is a near impossible task. Fortunately, Martha Stewart has a tip that will make it so much easier.

Strangely, Stewart's tip involves making the butter even colder — by freezing it. This means you can then use a box grater and grate the butter like you would a block of cheese. She told Good Morning America, "You'll have no problem with it making the most beautiful flakiness — in biscuits, scones, pie crusts, and other laminated doughs."

Grating the butter means you have full control over where it goes and how much you use. It is the perfect middle point between a chunk of rock hard butter that you are unable to work with and melted butter that you have no means of directing. The flakes of grated butter can be sprinkled into your dough, and you can easily add a little more if you need it. This handy tip will result in your baked goods having a better texture, and reducing the amount of frustration you feel when making them.