How To Use Uni: A Beginners Guide

Uni (pronounced "oou-nee") is one of the most luxurious but polarizing ingredients in Japanese cuisine. It refers to the edible gonads of sea urchins, known for their bright golden hue and rich, custard-like texture. Long revered in Japan and now increasingly celebrated around the world, uni has become a delicacy featured in both traditional dishes and modern culinary experiments. As it is a delicacy, it is typically not a sushi menu staple but can be found at high-end restaurants or omakase, where they focus on seasonal ingredients. Some diners (like Gordon Ramsay) are captivated by its sweet and oceanic flavor, while others find its intense brininess and unfamiliar texture challenging.

This guide explores uni in-depth, covering its biological origins, harvesting regions, different grades, culinary uses, nutritional value, and proper storage. It also provides practical tips for selecting and preparing uni at home.

To enrich this guide, several experts have contributed their knowledge and firsthand experience. Namiko Hirasawa Chen, author of "Just One Cookbook," brings a home cook's perspective rooted in modern Japanese recipes. Jamel Jones, Head Chef at Jōtō Chicago, shares professional insights on the taste, storage, and sourcing of uni. Chef Patrick Pham, Head Chef at Bar Doko, offers a view of uni in contemporary cuisine. Registered dietitian Rima Kleiner, the voice of the non-profit fishery organization Dish on Fish, provides an analysis of the nutritional and health considerations of uni. Together, these voices help illuminate what makes uni both revered and complex around the world.