14 Common Fish You'll Always See On Sushi Menus

Coming from a family of Japanese chefs, I've definitely been around the chopping block when it comes to sushi. My earliest memories were watching close relatives reel in loads of fish off the coast of Hokkaido in Northern Japan — and then fileting them effortlessly for the perfect bite of sushi. Nothing beats the taste of freshly sliced raw fish with a bit of soy sauce on the side.

Due to my upbringing, ordering at sushi bars was always a breeze. Although, I do realize it can be pretty scary to sit down at a sushi bar, especially if you're not a pro when it comes to the etiquette of eating and ordering sushi.

Before you begin your sushi journey, you should know about the three menu options you'll always find at sushi restaurants: sashimi, nigiri, and sushi rolls (usually called makizushi or maki for short). Sashimi is simply slices of raw fish whereas nigiri is sliced raw fish served on top of a small portion of rice. Maki are sushi rolls that are wrapped in seaweed filled with fish, vegetables, or various other ingredients. If you're looking to expand your knowledge, these are some menu names you should be familiar with.

Now that you've got the basics covered, try heading to your local sushi bar and bring this list as a little cheat sheet. Here are 14 common fishes you'll always see on sushi menus.