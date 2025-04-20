Why You Should Avoid Using Too Many Condiments On Sushi

You could say that Americans are a bit obsessed with condiments. Most home pantries and refrigerators have an impressive assortment, and everybody seems to have their go-to favorites for every type of meal, even sushi. Sushi purists might argue that you shouldn't use any condiments when enjoying sushi or sashimi, making the point that introducing any sauces will detract from the delicate taste of the fish itself. And there just might be some validity to that argument. In fact, that just may be why most sushi comes in small, bite-size pieces — so you can savor the flavor of each piece. Dowsing your sushi in condiments like wasabi, soy sauce, spicy mayonnaise, or ponzu sauce will certainly enhance the flavor (after all, that is the purpose of a good condiment), but when those sauces overpower the sushi itself, you might just be defeating the purpose.

That is not to say that certain condiments don't create a delicious flavor burst with each bite. Whether you are eating sushi or sashimi (and yes, there absolutely is a difference!), the main flavor you should experience should be the fresh taste of the fish itself (just a bit oceany, and not overly fishy), and any condiments you use to enhance that flavor should be used to accomplish just that — add to it, not overpower it or disguise it. Therefore, choose your condiments wisely and practice restraint to get the ultimate satisfaction from every bite.