The Hardest Restaurant Reservations To Get In The US

Whether it is a Michelin-star restaurant, a trendy new eatery, or a dining experience you will never forget, numerous establishments are hard to snag a table at, and they often require booking several months in advance. Be it for the great food, culinary prowess of the chef, unmatched hospitality, ambiance, or all of the above, there are popular spots throughout the country that have diners everywhere chomping at the bit to get their foot in the door. And, even when armed with dining reservation tactics to cinch a seat and secret tricks of the trade, it can still be next to impossible to book some of these places.

Eager patrons may have to pull out all the stops, including adding their names to the waitlist, trying their luck as a walk-in, or choosing a somewhat random date and time to savor the cuisine and cocktails being served at these exclusive and highly rated restaurants. But the extra effort and planning are almost always worth it. That said, here are some of the hardest restaurant reservations to get in the U.S. right now, along with a few tips on how to reserve a table at these coveted bars, bistros, and fine-dining establishments.