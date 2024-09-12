The Hardest Restaurant Reservations To Get In The US
Whether it is a Michelin-star restaurant, a trendy new eatery, or a dining experience you will never forget, numerous establishments are hard to snag a table at, and they often require booking several months in advance. Be it for the great food, culinary prowess of the chef, unmatched hospitality, ambiance, or all of the above, there are popular spots throughout the country that have diners everywhere chomping at the bit to get their foot in the door. And, even when armed with dining reservation tactics to cinch a seat and secret tricks of the trade, it can still be next to impossible to book some of these places.
Eager patrons may have to pull out all the stops, including adding their names to the waitlist, trying their luck as a walk-in, or choosing a somewhat random date and time to savor the cuisine and cocktails being served at these exclusive and highly rated restaurants. But the extra effort and planning are almost always worth it. That said, here are some of the hardest restaurant reservations to get in the U.S. right now, along with a few tips on how to reserve a table at these coveted bars, bistros, and fine-dining establishments.
Rao's
An iconic and historic spot — Rao's — is an ultra-exclusive joint that has tables booked indefinitely by celebs and NYC's upper crust. And if you are asking yourself if it is the same Rao's that makes the pasta sauce you can buy at the grocery store, it is. But, before becoming a household name synonymous with great Italian dishes, Rao's was a no-frills, family-owned-and-operated Italian restaurant that opened its doors in 1896. Since then, the first Rao's, located in Harlem, New York, has offered authentic eats to the entertainment industry's elite, members of the Mafia, the rich, the famous, and anyone else who could somehow grab a table.
With simple yet skillful entrees like the popular meatballs with tomato, Rao's NYC still wows patrons to this very day, making online reservations here a challenge. And, since a good number of the tables are permanently reserved for regulars, securing a spot at one of the fewer than a dozen that remain is really the luck of the draw. So, unless you know a guy or the stars align just right, grabbing a bite to eat at Rao's on a whim is beyond wishful thinking. As a result, your best bet is to be daring and see if you can dine in as a walk-in or visit one of its other locations.
455 E 114th Street
New York, NY 10029
+1 212-722-6709
Alinea
A Chicago culinary gem, Alinea has diners booking at least two months in advance for table seating. Alinea is one of the fancy must-try restaurants in the Windy City that just so happens to have a 3-star Michelin rating and a slew of accolades. For many foodies, Alinea is definitely on their gastronomy to-do list. This phenomenal eatery is known for its chef-curated and modernistic entrees, creative presentation, and three available dining options: The Salon (10-14 courses, at $325 to $395 a person), The Gallery (16-18 courses for around $435 to $495 per person), and The Alinea Kitchen Table ($495 a person with limited availability).
To sample delicious and visually appealing eats here, including Focus (a trout roe, Concord grape, and parsnip tofu dish), you need to watch out for the rotating reservation schedule. Usually, on the 15th of each month, you can choose a pre-paid dining slot for two months out — so on September 15th, bookings for November are available. Though, occasionally there are random open reservations available around 5 p.m. during the week. That said, Alinea does not accept walk-ins. However, you can add your name to the waitlistonline.
1723 N Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614
hospitality@alinearestaurant.com
Delilah
Delilah is a modern supper club that showcases American fare and high-end Western gastronomy. Located in the posh Wynn Las Vegas Casino and Resort, Delilah's artsy décor exudes old Hollywood glitz and glam. In terms of the food, patrons can enjoy caviar service, uni and black truffle shooters, black truffle lobster rolls, and a 48-ounce dry-aged Tomahawk — just to name a few main menu items. With a robust selection of signature cocktails, add-ons, sides, rave-worthy desserts, and more, Delilah is just one more restaurant that is worth the extra effort required to secure a reservation.
Booking a table at this Las Vegas supper club is tricky for most people as this restaurant happens to be a favorite among the rich and famous. However, you can try your luck by contacting the concierge directly for available seating. It is worth noting that non-members are charged a convenience fee, and the earlier you try to book, the better your chances are of dining in. You can also look online to see if anything is available during non-peak hours. And, of course, if neither of these options works, then adding your name to the waitlist or dining as a walk-in are other alternatives you can try if you are not in a rush to eat.
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
+1 702-770-3300
https://www.wynnlasvegas.com/dining/fine-dining/delilah
House of Prime Rib
Located in San Francisco, House of Prime Rib is a mouth-watering spot that is booked up almost every night. Thanks to its reputation of serving top-tier quality meat (particularly its prime rib) and yummy cuisine since the 1940s, this old-English-style restaurant is extremely popular, especially among red meat lovers. A bustling atmosphere, incredible service, and a massive cart of perfectly cooked 21-day aged beef making the rounds are what you can expect if they can make a reservation here. In addition to various cuts of beef being carved table-side, House of Prime Rib serves hearty accompaniments, strong cocktails, and heavenly desserts.
As a result, if you are trying to grab a plate at this dining establishment, you must be diligent in your efforts. A quick glance at Open Table will show you that booking last minute is not a viable option. In fact, reservations at this Bay-area gem are slated for one year in advance. If you have no idea what your schedule will be in year out, you can call ahead to see if anyone has canceled. Alternatively, you can opt for a walk-in dining experience with possible seating at the bar or, on a rare occasion, in the main dining room due to a cancellation. If you decide to go this route, however, just know that it may be a few hours before you can eat.
1906 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
+1 415-885-4605
Fives Bar
An oyster raw bar and cocktail lounge in New Orleans' beloved French Quarter, Fives Bar is just one more U.S. eatery that is practically always brimming with happy patrons. Though Fives is very much the new kid on the block, this joint is definitely making a name for itself. From deliciously crafted cocktails, an impressive martini menu, and a nice selection of caviar, to tri-coastal oysters and well-executed small plates, Fives is truly the perfect spot for a light bite and a few rounds when out and about town.
With dazzling yet sultry décor, an overall intimate setting, and tantalizing everything, grabbing a spot at this little lounge in Jackson Square, especially in the evenings, is difficult at best. But the good news here is that you can still indulge in all that Fives has to offer if you don't mind stopping by for lunch. More often than not, you can find available time slots on Resy for both the bar and table seating from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Of course, beyond that time frame, the standard options apply: walk-in dining, waitlisting, and keeping your fingers crossed.
529 Saint Ann Street
New Orleans, LA 70116
Tatiana
Tatiana is an otherworldly dining experience, and when available reservations are sold to the highest bidder, you know the chef is doing something right. A staple restaurant in New York City, Tatiana has made the "New York Times' List of 100 Best Restaurants of 2024," and for good reason. Drawing inspiration from Caribbean, Nigerian, Italian, and Chinese cuisines, Chef Kwame has created something truly spectacular. With popular dishes such as Short Rib Pastrami, Egusi Dumplings, and Tuna KitFo, plus creative desserts and a comprehensive libations menu, Tatiana has undoubtedly taken the culinary world by storm.
That said, booking a reservation here is no small feat, and you can scour Resy regularly but are unlikely to find any openings for dinner. Thus, your best bet for snagging a table at Tatiana is to show up hours before their 5 p.m. opening and try to get a first-come-first-served spot at the bar or outdoor patio — a line typically forms outside the door anyway, so the earlier you can get there, the better. Walk-ins and joining the waitlist are also options if you miss the noon drop for dinner reservations that happen approximately 28 days in advance.
10 Lincoln Center Plaza
New York, NY 10023
Hayato
With former patrons claiming they had to wait up to two years to dine at Hayato in Downtown Los Angeles, reservations here are serious business. A unique take on Japanese cuisine is what you can expect if and when you are finally able to dine at Hayato. Here, Chef Brandon Hayato carefully crafts multi-course culinary masterpieces that are authentic, innovative, and appetizing, to say the least. With an open kitchen dining experience that is intimate and refreshingly interactive, foodies and gourmands alike keep on coming back for more.
However, this modern, award-winning Japanese restaurant is a seven-seater establishment, which means that only a lucky few can enjoy what Chef Hayato is cooking up. Typically, reservations are available on the first of each month at 10 a.m. on Tock. But if you wait even a few seconds, those highly coveted seven seats are gone in an instant. And since Hayato is sold out consistently, the best course of action for grabbing a dinner spot here is to join the waitlist.
1320 E 7th Street #126
Los Angeles, CA 90021
+1 213-395-0607
Kann
Kann is a Haitian eatery located in Portland, Oregon that has been around since 2022. With Chef Gregory Gourdet (a former "Top Chef All-Star" contestant and published cookbook author) at the helm, Kanna quickly became a hit and won the James Beard Foundation's Best New Restaurant award in 2023. With its earthy Portland-inspired interior, welcoming staff, and flavorful eats like the Wild Alaskan Halibut Steak with Diri ak Sos Pwa (jasmine rice with a tasty red kidney bean sauce), this Pacific Northwest restaurant continues to be a celebrated favorite that is usually booked full.
You typically have to wait at least 30 days, and sometimes longer, to get a table at Kann. Open time slots on Resy drop on the first day of each month for the following month. So, if you want to savor some of the most creative and mouthwatering cuisine you have ever seen come out of a wood-burning hearth, then just make reservations for a month out. Both communal tables and chef's counter dining options are usually available. That said, it is worth noting that due to limited seating, reservations are really the only way to go here.
548 SE Ash Street
Portland, OR 97214
+1 503-702-0290
Damon Baehrel
Located on a massive farm in upstate New York, Damon Baehrel has always had a serious following, and thus, getting a table here even now is tricky. With multiple farm-to-table courses and a tasting menu that takes several hours to enjoy, this restaurant has been a major player in the culinary world for nearly four decades. Here, you can experience what feels more like an intimate Sunday dinner prepared by a world-renowned chef with the highest quality ingredients for $550 per person.
Damon Baehrel is a reservations-only kind of establishment, and there is definitely a backlog. In fact, not too long ago, there was a 10-year waiting list. Dubbed one of the hardest reservations to book in the world, you are looking at the year 2030 for open availability. Even still, additional time slots are rumored to be periodically added if Damon Baehrel is feeling extra hospitable — but with such a diehard fan base, those reservations are usually as good as gone before they even drop.
776 Co Hwy 45
Earlton, NY 12058
reservationrequests@damonbaehrel.com
The French Laundry
Infusing the flavors of Napa Valley with authentic French cuisine, The French Laundry is one of California's most sought-after dining options. With its ever-changing Michelin-starred menus (Chef's Tasting and Tasting of Vegetables), this unforgettable meal experience is nothing short of amazing. Even with its high price tag and small servings, this restaurant packs in the crowds and garners rave reviews — and the only American chef with three Michelin stars has everything to do with it.
Open for dinner every day of the week, making pre-paid reservations at The French Laundry is possible — depending on the desired booking. For a spot in the main restaurant — dining room, courtyard dining room, and at the Bay Laurel Tree Table — you will more than likely have to join the mile-long waiting list. But for private dining options and special tastings such as the Black Truffle & Caviar Dinner ($1,200 per person) and the White Truffle & Caviar Dinner ($1,550 per person), you may have better luck. Of course, if you are not independently wealthy, then you might want to try to snag a new reservation when they drop on Tock the first of each month — but remember to act fast.
6640 Washington Street
Yountville, CA 94599
+1 707-944-2380
Chef's Table At Brooklyn Fare
In the center of the Brooklyn Fare Market in Manhattan, New York, food lovers will find the Chef's Table At Brooklyn Fare. A posh market-to-table meal inspired by French, American, and Japanese cuisines is what awaits. Painstakingly prepared by renowned chefs who hail from all over the world, this is a dinner to remember. With unique and undoubtedly first-rate tasting menus paired with top-shelf libations, this cozy affair is all about dinner guests having a front-row seat to nothing short of culinary magic from the starters to sweet finishes.
If you don't mind an early dinner, you can head over to Resy or Open Table for pre-paid reservations. And if you play your cards right, you may even find a few time slots for later in the evening several weeks out. However, with limited seating and high demand, the Chef's Table At Brooklyn Fare, more often than not, has a waitlist. So, if you happen upon an opening, do not delay — book it. You can also call early in the week to see if they have had a random cancellation, but keep in mind that this rarely ever happens.
431 W 37th Street
New York, NY 10018
+1 718-243-0050
https://www.brooklynfare.com/
Minibar by José Andrés
Minibar by José Andrés is another one of the hardest restaurant reservations to get on the East Coast currently. Located in Washington, DC, the pricey Michelin-starred dining escapade effortlessly combines science, art, and pure deliciousness for about $325 a person. Here, you can sample a plentiful avant-garde tasting menu and delight in first-rate drinks in a chic communal setting.
Yet another reservation-only spot, Minibar by José Andrés, has a one-month-in-advance booking system similar to other restaurants mentioned above. However, only pre-paid reservations are accepted (for parties with one to four guests). In total, there are only two dinner services held per night with a limit of 12 patrons per seating — so make sure you keep that in mind when trying to score a table. Unsurprisingly, it is common for Minibar by José Andrés to be sold out due to these dining constraints. But you can and should join their waitlist because this is definitely one culinary experience you do not want to miss.
855 E Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1 202-393-0812
https://www.minibarbyjoseandres.com/