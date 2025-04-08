How Far In Advance Can You Safely Prepare Sushi?

Room-temperature sushi doesn't sound appealing, but keeping it cold is even more important for safety reasons. Still, how long can it be stored in the refrigerator? White rice shouldn't be kept for more than four to six days, but your sushi roll's internal ingredients might not last that long.

Imitation crab, which is a cooked seafood made from pollock and often used in California rolls, should be consumed within three days of opening. Raw fish, including raw tuna, which is popular in spicy tuna rolls, has a much shorter shelf life of just one to two days, per the USDA. You can make raw fish rolls up to two days in advance, but if you're serving a crowd, it might not hurt to play it safe and only make them one day ahead. Tempura rolls, which involve cooked seafood or sometimes chicken, can be made up to four days in advance due to cooked fish and poultry's four-day shelf life in the refrigerator.

Keep in mind that vegetables have a shelf life, too. Sliced cucumber, which is often used in rolls, should be used within about two days for optimal flavor and freshness. To keep the rules simple, raw fish rolls should be prepped no more than one or two days ahead; cooked rolls can be made up to four days in advance, and never keep sushi rice in the refrigerator for more than six days.