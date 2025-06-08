You Probably Didn't Know These Fast Food Chains Are Guinness World Record Holders

Back in the 1950s, Guinness Brewery's managing director, Sir Hugh Beaver, had a thought while arguing with his shooting party about the fastest game bird in Europe. What if the company — known worldwide for its frothy, creamy Irish stout — could help settle such pub disputes? So in 1954, Beaver helped open Guinness Superlatives, which later became Guinness World Records. The beer company no longer owns Guinness World Records (they separated in 1997), but that hasn't stopped Guinness World Records from documenting the incredible, record-breaking accomplishments of people around the world.

And it isn't just people that can break records. Many of those 68,000-plus active record titles (and even those that have been broken) are held by companies. From MGM Studios to the Gevora Hotel in Dubai, companies have made the impossible possible, but our favorite record holders are those that have to do with food, and fast food companies have not disappointed. Join us in exploring nine fast food chains that have made it into the famed Guinness World Records book.