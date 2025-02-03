The Convenience Store Chain That Offered The First To-Go Coffee Cup

It's pretty standard nowadays to grab a cup of joe on your way to work. Whether you're a dedicated Starbucks regular, run on Dunkin, or often peruse McDonald's extensive java options, coffee on the go is a staple of American culture. But it might come as a surprise to learn that the first establishment to offer an actual to-go cup of joe isn't any of these popular coffee and food chains, that title belongs to the largest convenience store chain in the world — 7-Eleven.

What most now know as a convenient shop to run into for a quick drink or a snack in a pinch has actually been around since 1927. Before it became the iconic 7-Eleven of today, it was a Dallas-based shop known as the Southland Ice Company, and it actually sold ice blocks to help people keep food cold. By the '50s, it had transformed into a one-stop shop for gas, food, and drinks with a new name reflecting its extensive hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and by the '60s it had become a full-on 24-hour operation. The new hours may have influenced the decision in 1964 to offer what 7-Eleven claims was the first to-go coffee cup ever offered — finally, people could enjoy their caffeine kick anytime, anywhere.