The Convenience Store Chain That Offered The First To-Go Coffee Cup
It's pretty standard nowadays to grab a cup of joe on your way to work. Whether you're a dedicated Starbucks regular, run on Dunkin, or often peruse McDonald's extensive java options, coffee on the go is a staple of American culture. But it might come as a surprise to learn that the first establishment to offer an actual to-go cup of joe isn't any of these popular coffee and food chains, that title belongs to the largest convenience store chain in the world — 7-Eleven.
What most now know as a convenient shop to run into for a quick drink or a snack in a pinch has actually been around since 1927. Before it became the iconic 7-Eleven of today, it was a Dallas-based shop known as the Southland Ice Company, and it actually sold ice blocks to help people keep food cold. By the '50s, it had transformed into a one-stop shop for gas, food, and drinks with a new name reflecting its extensive hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and by the '60s it had become a full-on 24-hour operation. The new hours may have influenced the decision in 1964 to offer what 7-Eleven claims was the first to-go coffee cup ever offered — finally, people could enjoy their caffeine kick anytime, anywhere.
7-Eleven sparked the commuter coffee industry
Before 7-Eleven introduced their iconic to-go cup, coffee was a slow-sipped delicacy — something to be enjoyed at home or at a diner. By providing consumers a way to drink in transit, 7-Eleven inadvertently sparked what would become not only a profitable venture for many businesses to come, but an entirely new aspect of American culture known as "commuter coffee." With the rise of suburban living in the '50s and '60s, more and more people began traveling farther to work, which led to a need for a reliable jolt on the go. 7-Eleven's travel cup didn't just make it easier to drink a hot beverage in the car or on a train, it became a symbol, representing modern corporate culture.
Today, the iconic 7-Eleven travel cup has come a long way — not only in style and efficiency but in variety as well. Like most coffee shops, they offer different flavors and origins of beans, espresso, cold brew, milk, and syrups to concoct your perfect brew. Plus, they offer their own line of tumblers and ceramic coffee cups. Needless to say, they've come a long way from a simple, black joe in a styrofoam cup, but that familiar, striped orange, red, and green logo remains the same as it's always been — a testament to the origin of America's coffee culture.