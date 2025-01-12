What Grocery Stores Sell Krispy Kreme Donuts?
It's 2 p.m. on a Wednesday and you need something sweet to get you through the week, but there are no Krispy Kreme stores near you. It's a canon event — and a dilemma with only one real solution (unless you're brave enough to try making homemade doughnuts in your air fryer): Find a grocery store that carries the brand.
There aren't many, but there are a couple reliable sources of the beloved sweet treats that helped donuts become popular worldwide: Walmart, Publix, and occasionally Costco. A few other regional chains may also carry them. These donuts are delivered fresh from Krispy Kreme daily, although the exact options available vary by location.
What's available and where to find it
The good news is, technology is here to help you find freshly baked Krispy Kreme donuts during your weekly grocery run, especially if living in one of the few U.S. states without a Dunkin' Donuts has driven your craving for one (or a dozen) to a new level. Rather than MapQuesting your way to three Walmarts before you find what you're looking for, the donut brand has a map function on its website that you can use to search retail options near you. From there, you can typically check that location's website to see if the item is currently in stock.
While Walmart and Publix are reliable sources of this sugary, melt-in-your mouth goodness, Kroger, Food Lion, RaceTrac, Speedway, Stater Brothers, and Costco also have retail partnerships with Krispy Kreme. Starting in 2024, certain McDonald's locations carry Krispy Kreme products, too. At the grocery stores listed, typical product offerings can include the original glazed, a variety pack, and a mini variety pack of donuts.