What Grocery Stores Sell Krispy Kreme Donuts?

It's 2 p.m. on a Wednesday and you need something sweet to get you through the week, but there are no Krispy Kreme stores near you. It's a canon event — and a dilemma with only one real solution (unless you're brave enough to try making homemade doughnuts in your air fryer): Find a grocery store that carries the brand.

There aren't many, but there are a couple reliable sources of the beloved sweet treats that helped donuts become popular worldwide: Walmart, Publix, and occasionally Costco. A few other regional chains may also carry them. These donuts are delivered fresh from Krispy Kreme daily, although the exact options available vary by location.