The Strange Time When Burger King Temporarily Retired Its Mascot

For many fast food chains, mascots are a big part of branding. What would McDonald's be without Ronald McDonald, or Wendy's without Wendy, the red-headed, freckled girl right in the middle of its logo? However, some mascots are a lot more forgettable, including Burger King's. And there's a good potential reason for this: Burger King retired him back in 2011.

Unsurprisingly, his name is "the King," and he would typically appear dressed in extravagant, medieval-style robes and a crown emblazoned with the Burger King logo. (His medieval style is arguably an anachronism, as the modern day version of the hamburger wasn't invented until around the 1800s.) The King wasn't exactly a beloved icon. With a large plastic head and unchanging face, he was often regarded as creepy, a reputation that probably wasn't helped by a TV commercial in which he snuck into a sleeping man's bed to extol the virtues of Burger King. This stalkerish behavior was repeated in other ads, too. Even the chain's chief financial officer described the King as "creepy" to Bloomberg, saying the mascot scared away women and children. With that in mind, the chain unceremoniously retired the King. The reasoning was that the chain wanted to direct customers' attention to Whoppers and other menu items — instead of trying to make people laugh.