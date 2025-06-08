11 Milk Recalls That Affected Millions Of People

In 2024, a dangerous TikTok trend promoted drinking raw milk while failing to mention the hazards behind it. Some unlucky drinkers learned the hard way that it's better to be safe than sorry with your choice of beverages after Raw Farm's bird flu outbreak in 2024. Traces of the H5N1 virus were detected by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CFDA) in November of that year, but not before wreaking havoc on the California-based milk company.

As the largest raw milk dairy company in the U.S., producing 70,000 gallons of milk per week, Raw Farm didn't stand much of a chance against the virus that had affected over 500 herds across the Golden State last year. The company promptly placed all operations under quarantine and recalled the two lots of products that tested positive for bird flu.

The controversy over raw (or unpasteurized) milk stems from the fact that it bypasses the bacteria-killing heating process that the pasteurized milk goes through. With the risks of raw milk running high due to its disease-carrying nature, it's not shocking that Raw Farm has been the source of a running list of recalls in its history. From E. coli and Campylobacter to salmonella and listeria, its record of contaminants spans nearly every year, with the bird flu being the latest but likely not the last.