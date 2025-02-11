Why Do Eggs Get Salmonella?

Whenever you're tempted to indulge in a spoonful of raw cookie dough, that little voice in your head reminds you that cookie dough contains raw eggs and there's a chance you could get salmonella. You might do it anyway, but that's because you likely know the risk is extremely low. If it's so rare for an egg to be contaminated with salmonella, then how do eggs get it in the first place?

There are a few ways that eggs could pick up salmonella. In one possible instance, there is a window of time between when the egg forms inside the chicken and when the shell forms. During this time, it's possible for the egg to pick up salmonella. Salmonella can also get on the shell of an egg while it's being hatched or afterward, since the chicken expels eggs from the same place it excretes feces. Salmonella can transfer from chicken droppings that the egg touches as it hits the ground. In the U.S., eggs are washed before reaching grocery store shelves to kill any bacteria on the exterior of the eggs. But other countries, like the U.K., instead vaccinate their chickens against salmonella, which is why British eggs don't need to be refrigerated and are safe to consume raw.