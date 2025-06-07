11 Fun Facts About Chipotle You Probably Didn't Know

If you've eaten at Chipotle, you probably already know just how delicious (and massive) the chain's burritos are. We don't need to tell you to splurge on the guac, but yes – splurge on the guac. If you're a true fan, you even know the restaurant's trick to storing guac so that it doesn't brown. But there are still a few secrets wrapped up in that shiny silver foil, and we're here to spill the beans (pinto or black, your choice).

Chipotle has tasty options that work for lunch or dinner, including quesadillas, salads, and bowls, and hefty burritos. The basic philosophy of the restaurant is to prioritize natural ingredients and sustainable practices to create delicious food that is ready quickly. Even though Chipotle competes with fast food giants like McDonald's and Subway for customers looking for a convenient place to stop, the approach is very different. Chipotle uses fresh, natural ingredients with an emphasis on sustainable agriculture and environmentally-friendly policies.

But even the most diehard fan of this casual Mexican food chain may be surprised at its origins, offerings, and little-known secrets. From a formally-trained chef-turned-restauranteur to a specialized DJ to create playlists, the Chipotle vibe goes well beyond just a humble burrito. Here are some surprising fun facts about this pioneer of the fast casual restaurant industry.