Store Your Guacamole Like Chipotle And Thank Us Later

For such a near-universally beloved food, avocados sure do put us through our share of strife and woe. Choosing the perfect avocado at the store and learning how to ripen them can be challenging, not to mention the finicky task of dealing with your rock-hard orbs when you needed guac like yesterday, yet pouncing before they turn black. Then, once you achieve the holy grail that is a perfectly buttery, smooth, and pale green fruit, there's the sorrow of making a delicious guacamole and not being able to enjoy next-day leftovers, since it's gone muddy and dark in color. Regardless of what they put us through, the chase of perfect avocados and guacamole is one worth taking, as nothing hits like the smooth tang of this refreshing dip.

The next feather in your cap of avocado mastery is learning how to store your guacamole for optimal, fresh leftovers. The trick is to use a few layers of proper protection against the elements, plus refrigeration. Specifically, covering the guacamole tightly with plastic wrap, sealing it in a container with a lid, and then dunking it into an ice bath will ensure total freshness is preserved. A Chipotle representative told us via email that this triple-protection approach is pivotal for keeping the dip fresh until the next day. Your guac is no longer a one-time use situation and you can enjoy it for lunch tomorrow, too.