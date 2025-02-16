The Fast Food Chain That Actually Sous Vides Its Beef

The last place you'd expect to find sous vide cooking is at a fast food restaurant. After all, in a place that's all about speed, the low and slow sous vide method seems out of place. However, that didn't deter Chipotle, which has been using this gourmet technique to cook its beef since 2016. So, if you're addicted to Chipotle's steak, you can likely thank this unique cooking strategy for its tender juiciness!

While Chipotle made the switch to sous vide cooking, the process itself isn't done at each restaurant on-site. Instead, the chain's steak and beef barbacoa are cooked sous vide at a more central off-site location before being transported to restaurants. Once delivered, the beef is marinated and grilled. While you might not relish the idea of food being precooked outside of your local Chipotle, this practice is actually extremely common in the industry — Panera even makes its soups off-site.

As for the reason behind Chipotle's switch to sous vide, the change came after the restaurant chain suffered from an E. coli outbreak that impacted stores in nine states. According to Chipotle's Food Safety Overview, the sous vide method is valued for its ability to control and mitigate the growth of harmful bacteria, and its process is continuously monitored and inspected according to USDA guidelines to prevent accidents. This has allowed the restaurant to lower the risk of foodborne illness regarding its beef while also producing some of the tastiest fast food you can find.