The Popular Mexican-Inspired Chain That Used To Be Owned By McDonald's

Thanks largely to the early support of McDonald's, Chipotle continued to grow into the giant it is today. Still, despite McDonald's crucial early involvement, there were really no telltale sign or clues they were involved — so even eagle-eyed foodies likely didn't know about the crossover. The two menus couldn't be more different, and the vibes and aesthetics of the two chains don't share many similarities. Perhaps these fundamental differences are part of the reason the two split ties in 2006, when McDonald's sold off all its shares — which once totaled about 90% of the company.

Investing in many other chains over the years aside from just Chipotle, McDonald's executives began to feel the company's attention was being stretched too thin. According to Benzinga, McDonald's executives were also pressuring Chipotle leaders to introduce drive-thrus and breakfast in its locations, which also led to some differences in opinion. By late 2006, the two were completely separated, which perhaps was one of the biggest mistakes McDonald's ever made, as Chipotle's value only soared in the coming years — clocking in at a whopping $1.85 billion by the time the two completely broke up.

While Chipotle insisted on marching to the beat of its own drum and has continued its meteoric rise after its divorce from the Golden Arches, who's to say how different food history could have been if McDonald's maintained a grip on Chipotle. McDonald's, certainly, could have padded out its bottom line more if it held onto those valuable shares longer. Chipotle largely reclaimed its original vision, even bucking the franchise model McDonald's had pushed. Clearly, the separation didn't hurt either company, and the two restaurant chains are thriving today all on their own.