The No-Brainer Method For Reheating A Leftover Chipotle Bowl For The Tastiest Results

If you didn't finish your Chipotle bowl because the portion sizes are hefty again, the good news is there are a few methods for reheating. While popping it in the microwave may be the speediest option, you could also make use of the stove top with a frying pan or skillet. With this method, be sure to use medium-low heat for about 5 to 10 minutes. To avoid the food from drying out, add a moderate amount of water or even leftover broth and pop a lid on it until finished. You could also make use of the oven to bring your Chipotle bowl to life. If going down the oven route, opt for a temperature of 350 degrees Fahrenheit and place the food in an oven-safe dish and cover with a lid or foil. This method usually takes 10 to 15 minutes.

If you swear by your air fryer over an oven and stove top, then you're only a few steps away from getting your Chipotle bowl steaming hot again. You can use the aluminum lid when using the air fryer, making sure to keep the cold ingredients to the side once again. Be mindful not to pile on the food to the point of overflow and keep an eye on it every 2 to 3 minutes. Once it's warmed to your liking, remove it, reconstruct the bowl, and finally tuck in. When warming up your Chipotle bowl, it is always a good idea to only try to reheat food that has been refrigerated for 3 to 5 days maximum.