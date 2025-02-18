Everyone's Impressed When You Learn How To Shingle Avocados

Along with being a great source of healthy fats and important vitamins, avocado has a unique, creamy texture and subtle earthy taste that makes the fruit an endlessly versatile ingredient to keep in stock. And not to downplay the culinary and nutritional value of avocados, but they're also one of the most eye-catching foods you can incorporate into a recipe. Their vibrant green hue contrasts brilliantly against bland-looking food like rice or toast, making them a good choice if you want to put together a show-stopping spread. Avocados can be prepared in a number of ways, but one of the easiest and most aesthetically pleasing techniques is to shingle them. To shingle an avocado basically means to cut it thinly and arrange the slices so they closely overlap, similar to shingles on a roof.

All you need to successfully shingle an avocado is a sharp knife, and you can keep your knives in top shape by washing and drying them, as well as only using them to cut food. To start, halve and pit a ripe avocado. Using a spoon, scoop the avocado out of its peel. If you're having trouble, you can also slice off the top end of the avocado (where the stem is) so it's easier to peel by hand. Then you're ready to start shingling.