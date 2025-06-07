20 Discontinued Fast Food Items We're Dying For These Chains To Bring Back

If a more powerful force than the collective nostalgia of millennials exists, we have yet to encounter such strength. Thanks to a generation of adults hyper-attuned to the frills of their adolescence, we've enjoyed remakes of countless intellectual properties, the return of baggy jeans, a Sanrio resurgence, and even a Backstreet Boys reunion residency in the Las Vegas Sphere.

As we see our childhoods recycled throughout pop culture, we also grieve for the favorite discontinued fast food items of our youth. Who knows, perhaps like the cult classic McRib or the promised restoration of McDonald's Snack Wrap, one or more of these 20 abandoned creations from yesteryear will enjoy a reboot. So, slip on your Skechers, fire up your translucent blue Walkman, and pay your respects to the following discarded — but not forgotten — menu items from well-known fast food restaurants across the country. Maybe the powers that be will hear our prayers and return our beloved dishes to us just like they did "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."