What Type Of Fish Does Long John Silver's Use?
You might be surprised to learn Long John Silver's began in the landlocked state of Kentucky back in 1969. The chain made its name with its signature fish and chips, and its go-to fish, like other fast food giants including Wendy's, is Alaska pollock. The chain also uses cod and salmon for some of its dishes, and all three are wild caught rather than farmed.
Alaska pollock is one of the 13 inexpensive types of fish we recommend eating thanks to its mild flavor and relatively low cost. Like cod and other whitefish, it's flaky, slightly sweet, and tender when cooked, making it perfect for Long John Silver's' battered-and-fried dishes. Alaska pollock is high in protein and low in saturated fats. It's also low in mercury, meaning you can eat more with less risk. But how and where does Long John Silver's source its fish, and is it sustainable?
Where does Long John Silver's source its fish?
Besides its Alaska pollock fish and chips, Long John Silver's' menu includes salmon, various shrimp platters, and fried clams. Long John Silver's mainly uses two suppliers – Trident Seafoods and American Seafoods Group — for its fish. Both use sustainable harvesting methods and are partnered with the Marine Stewardship Council, a non-profit that works to end overfishing. ASG catches its Alaska pollock in the Bering Sea, west of the Alaskan coast. Typically, wild caught is considered more environmentally friendly than farmed seafood since some farmed fish can be higher in contaminants and disease. The practice can also lead to high concentrations of pollution from fish waste.
The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration considers Alaska pollock to be "a smart seafood choice" since it is "sustainably managed and responsibly harvested." So the next time you're hankering for inexpensive seafood, you can feel good knowing Long John Silver's' fish are wild-caught and sustainably harvested.