What Type Of Fish Does Long John Silver's Use?

You might be surprised to learn Long John Silver's began in the landlocked state of Kentucky back in 1969. The chain made its name with its signature fish and chips, and its go-to fish, like other fast food giants including Wendy's, is Alaska pollock. The chain also uses cod and salmon for some of its dishes, and all three are wild caught rather than farmed.

Alaska pollock is one of the 13 inexpensive types of fish we recommend eating thanks to its mild flavor and relatively low cost. Like cod and other whitefish, it's flaky, slightly sweet, and tender when cooked, making it perfect for Long John Silver's' battered-and-fried dishes. Alaska pollock is high in protein and low in saturated fats. It's also low in mercury, meaning you can eat more with less risk. But how and where does Long John Silver's source its fish, and is it sustainable?