What Happened To McDonald's McDLT Burger

If you're old enough to remember William "the Refrigerator" Perry, who became a celebrity following the Chicago's Bears Super Bowl-winning season in 1985, you may also recall the McDonald's burger that Perry — along with a singing pre-Seinfeld Jason Alexander — hyped back in the 1980s. I am. And I'm here to say the McDLT was one of my favorite McDonald's burgers during its short time in existence. The idea behind the McDLT was to keep the hot burger patty separate from the lettuce, tomato, cheese, and condiments via a unique dual compartment container the burger chain patented. The tag line was "keep the hot side hot and the cool side cool"

The iceberg lettuce did in fact stay quite crisp and the tomato firm, making for a nuanced eating experience. When you bit into the burger, you got the crunch of the cold lettuce, the chewy give of the American cheese, the juiciness of the tomato, and then the hot patty. Unfortunately, the McDLT container was made of styrofoam, which is bad for the environment since it takes hundreds of years to degrade and can't be recycled. After McDonald's, under public pressure, switched to paper and cardboard as part of the evolution of its meal packaging, they got rid of the McDLT since the whole concept revolved around the special container. But there were other reasons as well.