11 Discontinued Lay's Chip Flavors That We Want To See Again

When you think of potato chips today, you probably think of a specific brand. Perhaps even one with a yellow and red logo. But the potato chip's creation is attributed to George Speck, who people often referred to as George Crum. In 1853, Crum created potato chips while working at a resort in Saratoga Springs. As the story goes, potato chips were born out of agitation when a customer sent french fries back to the kitchen for being too thick. Crum reportedly cut them extra thin and fried them until crunchy. From there, potato chips grew in popularity across the United States. As time passed, new inventions made potato chips easier for consumers to access. In 1926, trained nurse and lawyer Laura Scudder invented cellophane bags, ensuring potato chips' future as an on-the-go snack.

That brings us to Lay's, the most popular chip brand in the United States with over $4.27 billion in U.S. sales for 2024. Herman Lay, the founder of Lay's, got his start selling chips during the Great Depression in Nashville, Tennessee under the name H.W. Lay & Company. Over a decade later, he simplified the name to Lay's Potato Chips. But Lay's is only what we know today because Herman Lay partnered with C.E. Doolin, whose invention you likely know: Frito corn chips. Before the partnership of Frito-Lay, snack companies typically stayed regional. Frito-Lay became the first national brand during the merger in 1961.

In over six decades of operation, Frito-Lay — owned by PepsiCo— has dominated snack aisles. Lay's, their eponymous potato chip brand, continues to test the bounds of innovation with unique flavors. With that innovation comes risk, and sometimes certain flavors don't make the cut to stay in production. As of this publication, the brand has released over 300 flavors. Here, we explore some discontinued flavors we wish Lay's would bring back.