The Seasoning That Sets Wendy's French Fries Apart From The Crowd

From saucy chicken nuggets to burgers, salads, and heaping cups of chili, Wendy's has a classic American menu that's rounded out by the sippable ice cream Frosty and, of course, french fries. Although you can find many of these products at other fast food giants like McDonalds, Burger King, and Jack in the Box, Wendy's french fries are a bit different than their competitors. Unlike many other fast food juggernauts, Wendy's uses sea salt rather than table salt to season their fries.

Table salt is sourced from large salt deposits before being processed into a fine consistency. Although table salt reduces clumping in recipes, making it a practical option in certain circumstances, it loses many of its naturally occurring minerals during processing. Because sea salt is derived from ocean water or other natural saltwater sources, and undergoes little to no processing, it maintains the minerals not found in table salt, giving it a more present flavor. Sea salt boasts larger crystals than table salt that sticks to french fries for an exterior crunch that gives way to a soft and fluffy interior. While table salt still works great as a simple french fry seasoning, Wendy's sea-salted fries set them apart from the crowd. Next time you're assembling your definitive ranking of the best (and worst) fast food french fries, include salt in your criteria — it makes more of a difference than you might think.