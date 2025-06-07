14 Most Important Tools You Need For Making Homemade Pizza

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The movies and real-life pizzerias always make pizza making look so easy. It seemingly came second nature to the staff at the local pizza joint I frequented growing up, who were able to toss dough in the air with their eyes closed and always knew exactly when to pull a perfectly cooked pie from the oven. After working professionally in a pizzeria and taking up pizza-making as a hobby, I've come to realize that mastering a good pie is all about two things: practice and having the right tools on hand.

The word "right" is definitely subjective here. If you're making pizza once a year (and after realizing how tricky it is to master dough, you vow never to try it yourself again), your version of the "right tools" may be a pre-made pizza crust, a metal sheet pan, and a dream. But if you want to make pizzas that rival the ones sold at your local pizzeria, you're going to have to stock up on some specialized gadgets and tools. I chatted with two pizza experts — Sean Martin, co-creator and chef at Vindulge and co-author of "Fire + Wine Backyard Pizza," and Luke Jacobellis from Tony's New York Pizza in Newbury Park, California — to get the scoop on what tools every home pizza maker should have.

