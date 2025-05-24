Rubber Vs Wooden Cutting Boards: What's The Difference?

In some markets, wood cutting boards are not approved for use in commercial kitchens due to the chance that a poorly maintained board can harbor bacteria, thus many professional chefs have turned to rubber. Both synthetic and natural rubber cutting boards are non-porous, making them an ideal antimicrobial cutting surface. Rubber cutting boards are also softer and offer more give, absorbing each knife stroke more effectively, which means your knife will require sharpening less often.

Like wood, rubber cutting boards are not dishwasher safe and will warp from high heat, but they also don't require sanding and seasoning and are easier to maintain. Although rubber is more resistant to gouges and scratches than plastic, if you do scratch the rubber board, you can resurface it with a little sanding. Due to their durability, a quality rubber cutting board can last as long, or even longer, than their woody kin. Also, though rubber boards are heavier than plastic, they're still lighter than many quality wood options, and, like wood, are far less likely to slip around on your countertop.

It may seem superficial, but aesthetics are probably the biggest difference between wood and rubber cutting boards. Rubber boards can sometimes look utilitarian, and, while you can still find other colors, tend to primarily come in basic black or beige colors. On the other hand, wood cutting boards often feature warmer, earthy colors and stylish designs, and can be more pleasing to the eye — just take a look at the luxury boards celebrity cooks Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis swear by. But don't judge a book — or a board — by its cover! The USDA recommends having one board dedicated for meat and poultry and using another solely for produce, so why not try both?