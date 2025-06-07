19 Best Tips For Wallpapering Your Kitchen Like A Pro

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are plenty of ways to upgrade your kitchen in a hurry. You can install hooks in cabinets for storage or use inexpensive materials to create a beautiful backsplash. If you're feeling creative, you can upcycle old fabric into curtains, take the doors off your cupboards for an open-shelved look, or even turn an empty tin can into countertop storage. One of the best ways to change the entire look and feel of your kitchen, however, is through wallpaper.

"We've seen a resurgence of wallpaper in kitchens, and for good reason," said Heidi Lapka, executive director of Wallcoverings Association. "It adds instant personality, color, and warmth to one of the most-used rooms in the home." She also points out that wallpaper isn't necessarily permanent. "Peel-and-stick options give renters or first-timers the flexibility to change things up with the seasons or as your style evolves."

You can't just throw any pattern on the wall and expect good results, however. You need the right color palette, the right pattern for the scale of the room, and a durable product that will hold up to the splashy, steamy, splattery nature of a kitchen. "When you are selecting a color, try and aim for a palette that complements your cabinetry and backsplash," advised Jo Rich, designer at Raydoor Sliding Walls & Doors. "Soft neutrals and muted pastels can help a space feel fresh without being overwhelming." Of course, that's but the tip of the iceberg. Chowhound talked to the experts to get the scoop, so make like a pro with 19 of the best tips for wallpapering your kitchen.