10 '90s Kitchen Design Trends We Think Need A Comeback

One of the more practical 1990s trends that's coming back is the glass-front cabinet door. It's a perfect way to see everything you have — this is great if you tend to have an "out of sight, out of mind" mindset and routinely forget what you have stored away — while keeping everything free of dust. The only real drawbacks to glass-front cabinets are that you have to be sure everything is stored neatly (you really don't want to show your dinner guests several shelves' worth of clutter), and you have to be careful not to damage the glass.

Glass-front cabinets can help make a smaller kitchen seem a little more open because you don't have solid cabinet doors forming what's essentially an extra wall. You see the depth of the shelves, which contributes to an illusion of more space. You can add some decorative plates or knick knacks, too, and if you add some spotlights, those will obviously make the kitchen look brighter. The cabinets are wonderful to have in more spacious kitchens, as the glass doors add variety to what would otherwise be a bland mass of solid cabinet doors. Adding glass doors with decorative muntins — those strips of wood that divide up the panes — can make the kitchen look classy.