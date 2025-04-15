Don't Throw Out That Big, Empty Tomato Can. Use It For Storage Instead

Kitchen storage products can be expensive. While there are some cheap storage hacks to maximize kitchen space, it might be more worth it to repurpose something you already have. If you've ever made homemade tomato sauce from canned tomatoes, then you have everything you need for an easy kitchen storage hack: Turn that giant no. 10 tomato can into a storage jar with a little creativity — and some shelf liner.

Those large tomato sauce cans are perfect for storing kitchen utensils like spatulas, whisks, and tongs. Plus, keeping a utensil bucket on the counter means you don't have to go digging through your drawers for those most-used tools. But since the tin-coated steel isn't the prettiest to look at, get creative with how you cover it up. You can use a piece of shelf liner to coat the outside of the tin. Peel-and-stick wallpaper is a good idea, too, but make sure whatever you use is washable, so you can wipe off any splatter that comes from food prep or stovetop cooking.