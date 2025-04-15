Don't Throw Out That Big, Empty Tomato Can. Use It For Storage Instead
Kitchen storage products can be expensive. While there are some cheap storage hacks to maximize kitchen space, it might be more worth it to repurpose something you already have. If you've ever made homemade tomato sauce from canned tomatoes, then you have everything you need for an easy kitchen storage hack: Turn that giant no. 10 tomato can into a storage jar with a little creativity — and some shelf liner.
Those large tomato sauce cans are perfect for storing kitchen utensils like spatulas, whisks, and tongs. Plus, keeping a utensil bucket on the counter means you don't have to go digging through your drawers for those most-used tools. But since the tin-coated steel isn't the prettiest to look at, get creative with how you cover it up. You can use a piece of shelf liner to coat the outside of the tin. Peel-and-stick wallpaper is a good idea, too, but make sure whatever you use is washable, so you can wipe off any splatter that comes from food prep or stovetop cooking.
How to turn a tomato sauce can into a utensil holder
Once the tomatoes are used up (and if you need some ideas, turn canned tomatoes into the tastiest soup), rinse the can and clean it well before drying it completely. Then, measure the height of the can to know how much wallpaper or shelf liner to cut before sticking the layer on. You can use a ruler or any perfectly-straight item to help line the paper along the can to ensure it's as straight as possible. Wrap it around the can slowly to prevent it from creating an angle as it sticks.
While the larger, 106-ounce (no. 10) cans are great for holding the most kitchen utensils, this trick can be done with cans of any size. Smaller tin cans are perfect for smaller utensils like measuring spoons. And if you're someone who uses one of Chowhound's favorite store-bought marinara sauces, you can add the same shelf liner or wallpaper around the glass sauce jars and use them for storage, too.