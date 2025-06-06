Avoid Ordering These 15 Dishes At O'Charley's Restaurant Based On Reviews

O'Charley's has long been a staple of casual dining across the South and Midwest, beloved for its hearty portions, comfort food classics, and come-as-you-are atmosphere. For years, it's been the go-to for everything from loaded potato soup to mile-high pies. But recently, the chain has hit some rough patches. Amid store closures and financial struggles, diners have started noticing what feels like a slide in food quality, amounting to bland flavors, spotty service, and dishes that don't quite live up to their menu photos.

While the brand still holds a nostalgic place in many hearts, not every plate is hitting the mark these days. Dive into any number of online review platforms, and you'll find a growing chorus of complaints: mushy textures, lukewarm meals, off-tasting sides, and desserts that feel more mass-produced than homemade.

We sifted through hundreds of recent reviews to uncover the O'Charley's menu items that diners say just don't deliver. Sure, every restaurant experience can vary and taste is always subjective, but these dishes have racked up enough eye-rolls and side-eyes that you might want to think twice before ordering. Here's what customers are warning others to avoid ordering, straight from the trenches of casual dining.