Avoid Ordering These 15 Dishes At O'Charley's Restaurant Based On Reviews
O'Charley's has long been a staple of casual dining across the South and Midwest, beloved for its hearty portions, comfort food classics, and come-as-you-are atmosphere. For years, it's been the go-to for everything from loaded potato soup to mile-high pies. But recently, the chain has hit some rough patches. Amid store closures and financial struggles, diners have started noticing what feels like a slide in food quality, amounting to bland flavors, spotty service, and dishes that don't quite live up to their menu photos.
While the brand still holds a nostalgic place in many hearts, not every plate is hitting the mark these days. Dive into any number of online review platforms, and you'll find a growing chorus of complaints: mushy textures, lukewarm meals, off-tasting sides, and desserts that feel more mass-produced than homemade.
We sifted through hundreds of recent reviews to uncover the O'Charley's menu items that diners say just don't deliver. Sure, every restaurant experience can vary and taste is always subjective, but these dishes have racked up enough eye-rolls and side-eyes that you might want to think twice before ordering. Here's what customers are warning others to avoid ordering, straight from the trenches of casual dining.
Prime rib
It might surprise you to see O'Charley's prime rib on this list. After all, it's one of the most talked-about items on the menu. But popularity doesn't always equal quality. While many diners come in hoping for a juicy, tender, slow-roasted cut, what often arrives at the table is sadly less than appetizing.
Restaurants typically achieve perfect prime rib by slow roasting, resting, and carving the beef fresh, but it seems like O'Charley's might be cutting a few corners. Review after review describe the prime rib as gray, dry, and weirdly flavorless. That's a red flag in steakhouse territory if we've ever seen one.
Some guests also noted inconsistent doneness, from overcooked ends to room-temp middles, as well as a general lack of seasoning. And when you're ordering what's supposed to be the crown jewel of the menu, anything short of "wow" just doesn't cut it. If you're craving a steakhouse-style dinner, you might want to steer clear of this one unless you like your meat dry and your taste buds disappointed. There are better ways to spend your entrée budget — ideally on something that doesn't need a bottle of Heinz to get the job done.
Spinach and artichoke dip
O'Charley's spinach and artichoke dip might seem like a safe, crowd-pleasing appetizer — after all, who doesn't love warm, cheesy dip with tortilla chips? Once upon a time, O'Charley's spinach and artichoke dip was a consistent winner, but based on a wave of online reviews, this one's become more of a letdown than a lead-in to a great meal. The biggest offender? Temperature. Diners repeatedly mention it arriving lukewarm at best, making the already goopy texture feel like it's been sitting out too long. The flavor doesn't win many fans, either. "Bland" is a recurring theme, with some folks saying it lacks the punch of garlic, seasoning, or even noticeable artichoke.
The dip's thick, almost gluey consistency and muted taste profile just don't justify the price tag, especially when there are plenty of better starters on the menu. If you're after something indulgent to share, you might be better off with the loaded potato skins or the hearty Bavarian pretzel.
Loaded baked potato
The loaded baked potato at O'Charley's should be a surefire comfort food win, but according to recent reviews, it's more miss than hit. What should be a fluffy, buttery, perfectly-made baked potato piled high with cheese, bacon, sour cream, and chives often arrives as a sad, underdressed afterthought. Multiple diners have reported receiving plain, dry potatoes with none of the promised "loaded" toppings. One unlucky customer described it as rubbery and flavorless, while others said theirs came topped with nothing more than a dollop of sour cream — hardly the indulgent side they were likely craving.
Texture is another recurring gripe. Instead of the tender, steamy center you'd expect, guests say the potatoes can be tough, overcooked, or just generally sad. It's the kind of side dish that feels more like an afterthought than an actual menu item, and when even the fixings can't save it, you know it's time to reconsider. If you're looking for something hearty and satisfying, skip the spud and opt for the sweet potato mash, which gets far more love from reviewers.
Sirloin steaks
While each is a highly coveted cut, the main difference between prime rib and ribeye or sirloin steak is in how they're butchered and cooked. Sirloin is typically a carnivore's dream thanks to its lean texture and beefy flavor. However, according to recent reviews, O'Charley's sirloin steaks (a simple top sirloin or the Cajun-spiced Louisiana sirloin) tend to be more the stuff of nightmares. Despite its menu promise of a tender, juicy USDA Choice cut, customer reviews frequently paint a different picture. The most common complaint? Overcooking. Whether you order it medium-rare or medium-well, it often arrives well-done, dry, and tough enough to give your jaw a workout. One disappointed DoorDash customer described their steak as "super overcooked, chewy, had no flavor other than char from the grill." Others have echoed similar sentiments, noting that the steak lacked seasoning and was difficult to cut.
Even when the steak isn't overcooked, diners report it can be rubbery or bland, with little to no crust or sear to lock in flavor. One reviewer even noted that the sirloin smelled "off," which is never a good sign. For a dish that's supposed to be among the highlights of a steakhouse-style menu, that's a big miss. You're better off sticking with the classic chicken tenders — at least those have a more consistent track record. When it comes to the sirloin, it's best to steer clear unless you're in the mood for a gamble.
Chicken Caesar salad
If you're thinking the light, simple, and satisfying chicken Caesar salad at O'Charley's is a safe bet, you might want to think again. A surprising number of diners have walked away from this one unimpressed, and for good reason. The most common complaint? Limp, soggy lettuce that seems to have given up before it even hit the plate. You expect crisp romaine in a Caesar, not something that looks like it's been sitting in a steamy takeout container all day. Even if you do happen to get fresh lettuce, it tends to be watery iceberg instead of tender romaine as expected.
And let's talk presentation: sad, sloppy, and far from the kind of dish that makes you excited to dig in. When you order a Chicken Caesar Salad, you're expecting fresh, flavorful, and satisfying. Unfortunately, this one often misses the mark on all three. You're better off going for something else or making a better version at home.
Loaded potato soup
If you're thinking about cozying up with a bowl of O'Charley's loaded potato soup, you might want to hit the pause button. While it sounds like the perfect comfort food — rich, creamy, and loaded with potato goodness — recent diners say it misses the mark in some pretty big ways. One of the most common complaints? The lack of potatoes. More than one reviewer noted that the soup seemed to lack its namesake ingredient altogether, and the portions that did contain potatoes had severe texture issues.
The texture gets a lot of side-eye, too. Instead of being velvety and satisfying, reviewers say it leans toward thick and gluey, like cheesy paste more than actual soup. And the flavor? Let's just say bland is the polite way to put it. Some folks even suspected it might've been reheated in the microwave, which doesn't exactly scream "made with love."
So, while it may be tempting to order this as a starter or side, you might be setting yourself up for disappointment. If you're in the mood for something warm and filling, you're probably better off going with a different dish or just making your own at home.
French fries
Those who tend to go for french fries as their go-to side might want to rethink that choice at O'Charley's. While fries are typically a safe bet, recent feedback suggests that O'Charley's version often misses the mark.
A recurring complaint among diners is that the fries arrive cold and soggy, lacking the crispy texture that makes fries enjoyable. Instead of the golden, crunchy exterior and fluffy interior you'd expect, these fries tend to be limp and unappetizing. Flavor is another area where these fries fall short. Many guests have noted that the fries are under-seasoned, leaving them bland and uninspiring. Without the right amount of salt or seasoning, they fail to complement the main dishes they're served with.
Given these consistent issues — cold temperature, soggy texture, and lackluster flavor — it might be best to explore other side options on the menu. Whether you're dining in or ordering takeout, opting for a different accompaniment could enhance your overall meal experience at O'Charley's. You're better off sticking with your favorite brand of frozen fries, upgraded with extra seasoning.
New Orleans Cajun Chicken Pasta
On paper, O'Charley's New Orleans Cajun Chicken Pasta sounds like a winner. But if you're contemplating ordering this creamy delight, you might want to pump the brakes. Recent reviews suggest that the dish just doesn't live up to the hype.
For starters, the dish is often described as bland, not exactly the zesty, spicy, and creamy concoction advertised on the menu. Then there's the chicken. You'd think in a dish that literally has "chicken" in the name, it'd be the standout, right? Unfortunately, many guests describe it as rubbery, flavorless, or in some cases, barely there at all. And speaking of barely there, the bell peppers and onions that make up classic Cajun cuisine are often nowhere to be found. Not exactly the comfort food experience you signed up for.
And let's talk about the presentation. Instead of looking like a vibrant, saucy plate of goodness, it often shows up looking more like a sad afterthought — watery sauce, muted colors, and not a lot of visual appeal. The kind of dish that makes you wonder if someone just rushed it out of the kitchen. Bottom line? There are better bets on the menu.
Country-style steak
Country-style steak should be the kind of dish that makes you feel hugged from the inside out — crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and drenched in rich, savory gravy. At O'Charley's, though, that cozy, down-home experience is often MIA. Plenty of diners walk in dreaming of classic Southern comfort, only to end up pushing around a plate of disappointment.
The most common gripe? The steak itself. Rather than a proper cut that's been lovingly breaded and fried, some reviewers claim it's more like a dry, overcooked hamburger patty in disguise. That's a major red flag for a dish that's supposed to be all about warmth and indulgence. To make matters worse, the breading often lacks crunch, and the gravy doesn't bring much to the table in the flavor department, either. The bottom line is, if you're craving a dish that tastes like home, the country-style steak at O'Charley's probably won't hit the spot. You're better off exploring other options on the menu.
Dinner rolls
Once a beloved freebie that made every O'Charley's visit feel like a warm Southern welcome, the dinner rolls have taken a serious nosedive in recent years. These complimentary golden pillows used to be consistently soft, buttery, and just the right kind of chewy, offering reason enough to keep coming back. But according to a wave of recent reviews, today's rolls are more likely to disappoint than delight.
Customers say the texture has turned flat and hard, almost like they've been directly from the freezer and shoved under a heat lamp rather than being allowed to rise into those beloved fluffy morsels. Some diners even describe them as cold, flavorless, or even unbaked, which isn't exactly the carb comfort you're hoping for at a casual chain like this. And since the rolls are technically not listed on the menu, they tend to get overlooked by both staff and quality control. So, unless you're really desperate for a bread fix, you might want to skip the roll basket and save the stomach space for something with actual flavor — or at least something warm.
Rice pilaf
Typically a safe, simple side dish, the rice pilaf at O'Charley's might have you rethinking your dinnertime choices. Based on recent reviews, this side is phoning it in hard. So, what exactly is rice pilaf? Well, it should be fluffy, flavorful rice with a hint of seasoning and maybe some texture (a little veggie, a little herb), but the O'Charley's version ends up tasting more like the sad, steamed stuff you'd find languishing in a school cafeteria tray.
The most common complaint is the severe lack of flavor. The rice could even be described as aggressively bland — no salt, no seasoning, no real flavor to speak of. Diners also report that the texture is all over the place: sometimes mushy, sometimes dry, sometimes greasy, and occasionally all three in the same spoonful. Some say it looks like it came straight out of a microwavable pouch, which, to be honest, might be giving it too much credit. In short, this rice pilaf is more filler than flavor. If you're craving something carb-y, you're better off going for the mashed potatoes. At least those have some personality.
Hamburgers
O'Charley's might be known for comfort food classics, but if you're thinking about ordering a hamburger here, you might want to give the menu a second glance. According to a steady stream of online reviews, the burgers are one of the weakest links on the menu. The most common complaint? The patties are often overcooked and dry, with little to no seasoning. Instead of that juicy, flavorful bite you're hoping for, you get a bland, hockey puck-style burger that's tough to chew and even tougher to enjoy. One reviewer even went so far as to call the burger the worst they'd ever had.
Some diners also mention that the buns can be stale or cold, and that toppings are often sparse, sad-looking, or missing altogether. Think limp lettuce, underwhelming tomatoes, and a lonely slice of cheese that's not even fully melted. At O'Charley's, it's best to steer clear of the burgers and stick to something the kitchen actually seems excited about.
Mac and cheese
Mac and cheese should be a slam dunk — comforting, creamy, cheesy goodness in a bowl. But at O'Charley's, the restaurant's version of this classic side is more of a fumble than a win. According to recent reviews, the mac and cheese consistently falls flat, leaving diners disappointed and wondering why they didn't just make the boxed stuff at home.
The biggest gripe? It's watery and bland. Instead of that rich, gooey texture you want from a solid mac, O'Charley's version is often described as soupy or thin, like someone forgot the cheese and just hoped no one would notice. The noodles can be overcooked and mushy, and the overall flavor leans more cafeteria-style than comfort food. Some reviewers also note that it arrives lukewarm, which is not the vibe for melted cheese.
There's also not much creativity here. There's no crispy topping, no depth of flavor, and no extra ingredients to upgrade that mac and cheese; just a forgettable bowl of beige. If you're craving cheesy indulgence, you're better off skipping this one and saving your taste buds (and your expectations) for something that actually delivers.
Coleslaw
Normally, restaurant coleslaw somehow tastes better than the homemade stuff (no offense to anyone's grandma). But if you're thinking about adding coleslaw to your order at O'Charley's, you might want to skip it, unless soggy cabbage in a puddle of sugary dressing is your thing. Recent reviews aren't kind to this side dish, which makes it sound like the slaw forgot it was supposed to be refreshing.
The most common complaints boil down to three things: It's too wet, too sweet, and totally lacking in crunch. Instead of that crisp, tangy bite you want from a good slaw, what you get is a limp, overdressed mess that could be described as coleslaw soup. The dressing tends to be overly sweet with an oddly artificial, sometimes bitter flavor and a cloying aftertaste that lingers for all the wrong reasons. If you're lucky enough not to have to suffer through the super sweet dressing, you'll likely be left with a bland bowl of cabbage. In short, this slaw is more miss than sidekick. If you're looking for something cool and crisp to balance your meal, you're better off choosing pretty much anything else.
Cobbler
Cobbler should be one of those can't-miss comfort desserts — bubbling fruit, golden crust, maybe a scoop of melty vanilla ice cream on top. But at O'Charley's, the cobbler offerings (usually apple or peach) tend to miss the mark, at least according to a growing pile of recent reviews.
Among the most common complaints with this classic dessert is that it tastes artificial. Diners report that the fruit filling is overly sweet, syrupy, and lacking any real texture, reminding them more of canned pie filling than anything freshly baked. One poor reviewer was even served cobbler that was growing mold, proving that this dish definitely wasn't made fresh.
But a lot of these sins could be forgiven if the dish was at least served piping hot. Unfortunately for cobbler lovers, that doesn't seem to be the case. Customers say that it's often served lukewarm — definitely not the rustic, home-style vibe cobbler is supposed to bring to the table. If you're craving a warm, nostalgic dessert, this one's probably not worth the splurge. You're better off grabbing a slice of O'Charley's famous pie or making your own cobbler at home with a frozen bag of peaches.