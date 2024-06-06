Prime Rib Vs Ribeye: The Flavorful Difference Between Luxury Beef Cuts

Ordering steak is a tricky business. There are almost infinite cuts to choose from, with almost as many preparations. So, it's no wonder that many diners find themselves confused regarding the differences between various steaks. This is particularly true of two very premium steak cuts: prime rib and ribeye. Both cuts of steak are highly prized among beef aficionados for their tender texture, juicy meat, and rich flavor. But there is a key difference between prime rib and ribeye that you'll want to keep in mind the next time you head to the butcher (or your local steakhouse).

Both prime rib and ribeye come from the same portion of the cow, called the primal rib. This section sits at the front of the cow, right beneath the backbone. Because this section of the cow isn't often exercised, the resulting meat is incredibly soft. Both prime rib and ribeyes are highly sought after cuts of steak and tend to be on the more expensive side. However, despite these similarities, these steaks are actually quite different. Essentially, the ribeye steak is a prime rib steak sliced into smaller pieces, whereas prime rib is less processed. And though this difference may seem small, it actually has a big impact on how the steaks are prepared and served.