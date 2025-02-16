The Reason Restaurant Coleslaw Always Tastes Better Than Homemade

In eateries across the U.S., coleslaw makes frequent appearances. Most often, it's a commonplace side that doesn't demand attention as the malleable flavor and composition let other dishes shine. Nevertheless, sample a bite while dining out, and the dish dependably has an extra edge. Whether it's at a fast food place, a must-visit barbecue spot, or an upscale eatery, coleslaw prepared in a restaurant setting gets a special touch from the kitchen.

Well, have no fear — there are actionable enhancements that you can bring into your homemade slaw. From understanding the importance of salting to tailoring the cabbage variety and mixing in differently textured vegetables, small modifications make a big difference. Crafting a delicious coleslaw is more than just selecting the best recipe; it's understanding how each component makes the dish pop. Restaurants spend hours of work and go through buckets of cabbage to nail down their mix, employing some crafty techniques in the process. Even if you translate just a few of these methods into the home kitchen, you'll find some easy ways to enhance your coleslaw.