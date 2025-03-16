How Restaurants Achieve Perfect Prime Rib Every Time

With prime rib's beefy dose of flavor and fat, it's no surprise that the initially employed cut strongly influences the result. For one, this cut comes specifically from ribs No. 6 to No. 12, which also get butchered into beloved ribeye and New York strip steaks. This entire section reaches up to 30 pounds, so home cooks usually opt for only two or three ribs at a time. Regardless of the particular rib, this region is denser in fat and marbling, which differentiates prime rib from other rib roasts. So, make sure to procure specifically from this rib section for optimal flavor.

Furthermore, the cut's qualification as prime ensures that it hails from young steer with abundant fat marbling; a characteristic regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although not every beef producer opts into such a delineation, it is illegal for butchers and restaurants to sell prime rib that isn't federally regulated. So, while it may be tempting to go for the cheaper and visually similar standing rib roast, know it won't produce true prime rib.

And even among labeled prime ribs, there's still more nuance to consider. For one, buy bone-in cuts — while the addition won't enhance the taste, it does make the result more tender. If you're ready to splurge on the best flavor, then buy dry-aged prime rib. A method often used by steakhouses to transform and upgrade beef, this will create a delectable home-cooked prime rib every time.