How Restaurants Achieve Perfect Prime Rib Every Time
Done right, prime rib is a wondrous beef dish. A multi-pound cut sourced from the rib primal, it's by definition made with the top beef grade, which is why "prime" is included in the name. Such high-quality beef is richly marbled — lending a tender texture — and incredibly flavorful. To best showcase such qualities, the beef is slow-roasted to a medium rare or medium. Not too chewy and encased in a delicious crust, it's show-stopping both visually and in flavor.
Such a combination of qualities does create a mouth-watering result, but also makes preparation nerve-racking. Due to the size, cost, and cooking duration of the cut, there's a lot that can go wrong while roasting. Yet, with the right process in place, restaurants are able to achieve perfect prime rib every time. And if you note the nuance to the technique, it's a dish that's attainable in a home kitchen, too. Sure, it does get a bit complicated; you'll need to select the best prime rib, season thoughtfully, and balance creating a delicious sear while perfectly cooking the interior. However, if you get it right, the results are dazzling.
Carefully source prime rib for the best results
With prime rib's beefy dose of flavor and fat, it's no surprise that the initially employed cut strongly influences the result. For one, this cut comes specifically from ribs No. 6 to No. 12, which also get butchered into beloved ribeye and New York strip steaks. This entire section reaches up to 30 pounds, so home cooks usually opt for only two or three ribs at a time. Regardless of the particular rib, this region is denser in fat and marbling, which differentiates prime rib from other rib roasts. So, make sure to procure specifically from this rib section for optimal flavor.
Furthermore, the cut's qualification as prime ensures that it hails from young steer with abundant fat marbling; a characteristic regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although not every beef producer opts into such a delineation, it is illegal for butchers and restaurants to sell prime rib that isn't federally regulated. So, while it may be tempting to go for the cheaper and visually similar standing rib roast, know it won't produce true prime rib.
And even among labeled prime ribs, there's still more nuance to consider. For one, buy bone-in cuts — while the addition won't enhance the taste, it does make the result more tender. If you're ready to splurge on the best flavor, then buy dry-aged prime rib. A method often used by steakhouses to transform and upgrade beef, this will create a delectable home-cooked prime rib every time.
Roast prime rib first and then sear
Once you've procured your cut from a good butcher, it's time to apply the right technique. Like with other beef recipes, it's crucial to let the cut warm up to room temperature, a process that can take several hours depending on the size. Leaving the cut uncovered in the fridge the night before aids crust formation. While waiting, you'll also want to get together a seasoning mix, which is often comprised of only salt and pepper but can also include spices like paprika, onion powder, and the like.
In many roasted beef recipes, it's common to sear the beef first and then slow-cook it. However, in the case of prime rib, the reverse sear is a better option. Not only does the cut retain more moisture after cooking, but it also develops a superior crust. You'll get less of that tough gray meat near the exterior and more of the beautiful, juicy, and delicious red meat.
The roasting process is straightforward, but the duration varies widely. To avoid overcooking — and to really reap the tender benefits of a low and slow approach — set your oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit or even lower. Cook for anywhere from three to six hours, until the interior reaches 135 degrees Fahrenheit for a medium rare; you'll definitely want to use a thermometer. Let the beef rest, then sear either on a metal pan over a gas burner or in an oven cranked up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Rest the prime beef again, slice in, and enjoy; it'll be restaurant quality.