The Best Smoked Brisket Sandwich Toppings That Aren't Just Coleslaw Or BBQ Sauce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all crave the perfect smoked brisket sandwich. To achieve that goal, we tend to focus on the smoked brisket itself: how to select the best piece of brisket, just how much fat you should trim to keep your brisket juicy without being flabby, or even simply how long to cook your brisket to begin with. There's plenty of wisdom about how to make the most of your meat before it ever makes its way to your plate. But once the smoking is done, the work is far from over. You've still got your toppings to consider.

Coleslaw and a generous amount of barbecue sauce are perhaps the two most commonly used toppings for a brisket sandwich. And while there are certainly ways to elevate your coleslaw and a variety of sauces to choose from, deviating from these two choices might just be the change-up your brisket sandwich needs. That's the suggestion from Brandon Hurtado, anyway. The barbecue chef and author of "Barbacoa: The Heart of Tex-Mex Barbecue" recently spoke with Chowhound about his go-to toppings for brisket sandwiches, giving you plenty of interesting options.