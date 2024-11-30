How To Select The Best Brisket At The Store, According To A Pro

Like so many things, even the best-laid cooking plans can still benefit from a little expert advice. Something like brisket (which, for most people, is reserved for special occasions if they're preparing it at home) needs even more attention. Unlike, say, an everyday butterflied chicken breast or a simple sizzle steak, a big, beautiful brisket requires precious care and studious attention before it even hits your shopping cart.

On this front (incidentally also the part of the cow from which brisket is taken), Chowhound reached out to Derek Piva, executive chef of The Restaurant at Tu Tu' Tun Lodge, for some exclusive tips on how to pick a peak brisket. "When choosing a brisket, look for one with a good amount of marbling," Piva said. "The fat throughout the meat is essential for flavor and moisture during the long cooking process. A brisket with a uniform thickness is ideal, as it will cook evenly."