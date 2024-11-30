How Long Should You Cook Brisket? Follow This Expert Advice

You might be wondering why can't you cook a brisket on the grill quickly and over a hot flame like almost any other cut of meat. This is because brisket comes from the cow's breast; since this area sees lots of movement, the meat is tougher and the collagen and connective tissue need to be broken down. You may also need to trim the fat layer on your brisket, known as the fat cap. However, depending on which grocery store or butcher shop you choose, it may already be trimmed. You want enough fat to be able to baste your meat and get it nice and juicy, but not so much that the meat becomes chewy.

After all that time cooking, both you and the meat will need to rest for a little while. Chef Derek Piva suggests giving your brisket "at least 30 to 60 minutes wrapped in butcher paper or foil to allow juices to redistribute." While you might be anxious to dig in, when cooking one of the best cuts of beef, you won't want to rush through the process at the very end.