The Secret To Panda Express' Black Pepper Angus Steak

The black pepper Angus steak from Panda Express is one of those menu items that has spurred a thousand copycat recipes. It features tender pieces of Angus steak and a medley of crisp vegetables, but the real secret to this one-pan fan favorite dish is the sauce.

Savory and tangy, the black pepper steak sauce is a dark brownish merlot in color, similar to A1 steak sauce, but slightly thicker in consistency. It is added to the stir-fry toward the end of the cooking process, and tossed to coat the beef and veggies before plating.

The sauce is difficult to replicate at home in the kitchen because its ingredients have never been made public by the fast casual Chinese food chain. Although Panda Express has posted videos on TikTok of its chefs cooking the dish, the sauce had already been prepared in those videos. Rumor has it from some Redditors that the sauce may actually come premade in a bag, adding to its air of mystery.