The Family-Run Chinese Restaurant That Spawned A Nationwide Chain

No matter how many smiling faces and arm-in-arm employees or employers we see in commercials or promotional videos, we tend to think of fast food chains as run by faceless holding companies or international corporations. But most had humble origins with individual owners. Ray Kroc bought a small chain from the MacDonald brothers, while brothers Dan and Frank Carney launched Pizza Hut while they were in college. Amazingly, one fast food restaurant, ubiquitous in food courts and malls around the country, is still family run. And two of its founders, a husband and wife, along with their daughter, are still in charge. That exception to the conglomerate rule is Panda Express.

Even its name suggests corporate design. It sounds as if it was thought up by committee, as "Express" suggests an amped-up 21st century business model run through automation. In fact, the story of Panda Express couldn't be more different, or more American. Launched over 40 years ago in Glendale, California, by Andrew and Peggy Cherng as a spin-off of their sit-down restaurants, the chain has grown to over 2,300 locations internationally. Panda Express is even responsible for the creation of some very popular dishes, versions of which now appear at corner Chinese take-out spots around the country. Thanks to fresh ingredients and a diverse menu, it's also an excellent option to simplify at-home meal prep.