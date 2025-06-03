The 15 Most Popular Bakeries In New York Known For Chocolate Chip Cookies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

New York, New York, it's a wonderful city ... for chocolate chip cookies? Bear with us. It's natural to associate the Empire City with the best Chinese bakeries or even the iconic black-and-white cookies, but a comforting cookie warms the soul like nothing else. In the hustle and bustle of vacation, zeroing in on the best places to visit can be a struggle. Plan ahead with a guide, however, and you can spend more time enjoying sweet eats you'll want to return to on future trips.

Indeed, everyone's childhood was defined by these gooey treats, but the top-notch bakes that shops dole out here are in another ballpark. Some are touristy, with scores of buzz and intense foot traffic. Yet hot spots consistently delivering the goods demonstrate that they're beloved for good reason. Caramelized edges, gooey centers, crackly thinness or thick, scone-like slabs, cookies come in many different, yet delicious iterations — especially in a place as densely populated as The Big Apple. Discover a future favorite and check out the most popular spots for chocolate chip cookies.