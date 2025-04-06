14 Best Chinese Bakeries In New York
When you are craving a treat that melds sweet and savory flavors in a dense, bready package, there is no better place to look than a Chinese bakery. It's no secret that New York is home to some of the country's best Chinese bakeries, but with so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to start.
The best way to get acquainted with all of the delicious Chinese bakeries in New York is to hit the streets and go exploring for yourself. Drifting from place to place, connecting with New York locals, and learning about the regional ingredients and preparations behind your favorite pastries will help you make the most of each bakery visit — and will help you identify some favorite spots of your own.
If you are new to New York's Chinese bakery scene (or could use a refresher on what's out there), then you've come to the right place. Keep reading for a list of the best Chinese bakeries in New York.
Audrey Bakery and Cafe
The first thing you will notice about Audrey Bakery is its brightness, in all senses of the word — sunshine-y branding, fluorescent lights, and, perhaps most importantly, vibrantly colored desserts. The shop's flagship location, right outside of Chatham Square, is impossible to miss, but its Canal Street outpost is equally as popular.
Desserts at Audrey, like a dense, larger-than-life yellow custard bun and fluffy green tea and mango mousse cakes, veer on the whimsical side. Also worth a try is its selection of colorful crispy puffs, including flavors like pink plum, green tea, and purple taro, as well as its thin sesame bread rolled with egg and pork floss. Regardless of what you order, you will want to devour your goodies right then and there — there are few better places to savor a sweet treat than against the backdrop of Audrey's cozy, stone-tiled walls.
(212) 608-9188
12 Chatham Sq, New York, NY 10038
Fay Da Bakery
Fay Da, which boasts 14 locations across New York State (mostly concentrated in Queens and Manhattan), is one of the most ubiquitous bakeries on this list. There are a few consistent hallmarks of a Fay Da bakery: made-to-order cakes, usually topped with fresh fruit and sugary glaze, fluffy loaves of Pullman bread, and a variety of sweet and savory buns.
Most Fay Da locations are open from morning until night and have satisfying treats for every meal. For breakfast, go for a flaky croissant stuffed with chocolate or ham and cheese; for lunch, try out one of the bakery's puffs with curry beef, chicken, or sweet potato; for dinner, fill up on buns stuffed with hearty Alaskan pollack or some of Chinatown's crispiest fried chicken and spicy slaw. At any time of day, you will not want to miss either of Fay Da's coconut bun varieties — sweet-topped and custard-filled — which are some of the bests in New York.
Multiple locations
Golden Steamer
As this iconic bakery's name suggests, you are going to want to order all things steamed at Golden Steamer whether you are visiting one of its locations in either Brooklyn or Manhattan. The offerings at Golden Steamer, from buns filled with char siu (barbecue pork) and salted egg yolk to fresh and frilly cheung fun (rice noodle rolls) with salty minced pork and scallions, are unmatched in flavor and texture. If you are a lover of all things fluffy, pillowy, dense, and chewy, this bakery should be at the top of your list.
With an extensive menu featuring plenty of satiating entrées, you can grab far more than just a snack at Golden Steamer. Stick around for its delicious Shanghai fried noodles and comforting plates of chicken and mushrooms over rice. Finish off with the famous pumpkin bun — a sweet, sticky bite that will kickstart your food coma.
Multiple locations
Lucky King Bakery
Lucky King is the place to go for succulent, savory bakes that are as beautiful as they are delicious. Its four-petaled "star bun," which comes stuffed with hot dog pieces and sprinkled with bacon and scallions, could suffice as a meal on its own. Even its sweets, which are plentiful, lean on the complex and savory side, like pancakes with nutty black sesame paste and fried green tea rice balls with peanut filling.
You might come for Lucky King for the baked goods, but you will undoubtedly stay for dim sum. Don't miss classics like siu mai with pork, finger-licking spare rib tips, chicken feet, and har gao (crystal shrimp dumplings). While it might not be as well-known for it, Lucky King's sponge cakes, stuffed with a thin layer of cream, are a worthy treat for the road.
(212) 219-8434
280 Grand St, New York, NY 10002
Shakalaka Bakery
If you are a taro fan — in both its sweet and savory preparations — this downtown Flushing bakery should already be on your radar. After all, where else can you find taro breads, cakes, and buns filled and topped with pork floss, cream or purple rice? For those who don't yet know everything about taro, a sweet, starchy, tropical root vegetable, Shakalaka is the perfect place to fall in love with it.
It might be hard for you to resist taking home one of Shakalaka's breathtaking six- or eight-inch cakes, adorned with everything from mango "lava" to slices of Ferrero Rocher truffles, but the bakery thankfully also carries single-serving treats for the party of one. Make sure to grab a croissant stuffed and dusted with Oreo cookies, hyper-realistic banana treats, and even handheld buns stuffed with mochi balls and creamy taro.
(516) 421-9999
136-76 Roosevelt Ave, Queens, NY 11354
Kam Hing Coffee Shop
When New Yorkers hear "Chinese sponge cake," Kam Hing is always one of the first spots that come to our minds. This over-40-year-old bakery pumps out hot, melt-in-your-mouth sponge cakes, which get their unmistakable texture from eggs and low-gluten flour, at breakneck speed. You will be in and out in minutes, with a handheld, cellophane-wrapped cake in your hand, even if the line outside looks daunting.
Try some of Kam Hing's vibrant and playful rotating flavors, like ube, pandan, or black sesame, or go for one of its classics, like the original and chocolate chip flavors, to get an unobstructed taste of the cake's addictive caramelized sugar. Regardless of your choice, make sure to get a cup of hot coffee for dunking, or a strong Thai iced tea for dunking — your sponge cake, and your drink, will thank you for it.
(646) 552-7867
118 Baxter St, New York, NY 10013
Mei Lai Wah Bakery
At the bakery spinoff of this Manhattan Chinatown noodle shop, one of the most ordered items is a fusion of two classic Chinese bakes: the pineapple bun and the pork bun. The hybrid pineapple-roast-pork bun comes with a thick layer of that addictive sweet topping, plus tons of unctuous, syrupy filling. Contrary to popular misconception, the pineapple bun features no actual trace of pineapple — rather, the name is a nod to the yellow-hued, crackly exterior of this 60-year-old treat.
When you step into Mei Lai Wah, it might not seem possible to order anything other than this wildly famous bun, but there are plenty of other offerings at the bakery that are well worth a taste. For example, make sure to add the fried sesame balls with red bean paste, lotus-leaf-wrapped sticky rice, and sugary cocktail buns to your bag.
(212) 966-7866
62 Bayard St, New York, NY, 10013
Taipan Bakery
Taipan, with locations in both Flushing and Manhattan's Chinatown, is another fan favorite — and for good reason. The bakers at this chain are jacks of all trades (bakes), slinging a wide variety of buns, pastries, and sandwiches. At Taipan, you'll have to choose from as many different sweet options as savory options — as well as an additional selection of handheld bread buns.
If you are ready to get your snack on, menu standouts include Japanese yam bread, almond twists, and a bun filled with Dapeng fried noodles. Also on the menu are some notable fusion bites, like egg-heavy French toast, crustless garlic breadsticks, and a flaky danish stuffed with a full hot dog. Celebratory sweets are also no joke at Taipan, as evidenced by elaborate brownie cheesecakes, milles crepes, and ice cream cakes bordered by French macarons. If you are thirsty, and a fan of non-dairy milks, wash your treats down with one of eight different flavors of soy milk.
Multiple locations
Chiu Hong Bakery
Once you step into Chiu Hong Bakery, it is hard not to be instantly taken by the shop's rows and rows of coconut-covered glutinous rice balls, almost resembling snowballs. These mochi are the most tender and delicate ones you will find in all of New York — the skin is so fresh that it barely has any chew or resistance when you take a bite.
Make sure to get at least one of each of the two available fillings, (smooth and custardy red bean paste, and coarsely chopped, heavily sugared peanut) to get the full Chiu Hong experience, and eat them in tandem for a truly harmonious bite. While mochi is undoubtedly the most popular item at this bakery, its sweet and crunchy coconut tarts, black bean buns, and spongey pineapple rolls are all solid picks for your first visit.
(212) 966-7664
161 Mott St, New York, NY 10013
Xin Fa Bakery
If it sounds a bit implausible that a Chinese bakery is best known for Portuguese egg tarts — which differ from Chinese egg tarts — welcome to Xin Fa. This Brooklyn bakery's famous pastries cover all of the bases: from a slightly burnt and blistery top, to a custardy, jiggly egg filling, to a flakey, buttery crust. In fact, Xin Fa's tarts are in such high demands that lines regularly stretch out the door. Unless you've got time to kill, you might even want to consider ordering in advance.
But, like many of the other bakeries on this list, Xin Fa is so much more than its signature dish. While the menu does not feature many savory baked goods, you will want to stop in for its overwhelming section of cake slices, which features creative flavor combinations like blackberry and Oreo cookie crumble, carrot and toffee, and white chocolate mousse and caramel.
(718) 871-2889
5617 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220
Yeh's Bakery
Diversity is a strength when it comes to the offerings at Yeh's Bakery, located on Queens' Main Street. If you have ever dreamed of eating Taiwanese pineapple-stuffed shortbread cookies, spongey Boston creme pie dusted with powdered sugar, and crispy buns stuffed with both red bean paste and salted egg yolk in the same meal, Yeh's might be one of the only places in New York to do it.
Plenty of bakeries specialize in massive, ultra-filling sweet and savory bakes, but, on the flip, Yeh's excels with its selection of bite-sized offerings. Treat yourself to a plate featuring a wide array of options, from beef-and-potato curry puffs to well-seasoned scallion buns, for single-digit prices. Whichever choices you make, just be sure to finish with one of Yeh's signature buttercream cake slices, which come in flavors like lemon, pineapple, and strawberry.
(718) 939-1688
5725 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355
Go Believe Bakery
Located in Manhattan's Chinatown, Go Believe Bakery might initially catch your eye with its large selection of frozen dumplings and other dim sum by the bag. But aside from this obvious treasure trove, this popular spot specializes in all things fried, baked, and crispy. You can't go wrong with any of its cookies, including the well-loved almond varietal, or the "Big Bun," which is stuffed generously with pork and a whole quail egg (which, interestingly enough, can also give your ramen a unique textural upgrade).
If you are still hungry, there's no better way to finish your meal than with a durian pie cake for dessert — a great option for those who want to try this Southeast Asian fruit's semi-sweet, complex flavors without facing the challenge of how to eat durian out of its famously spikey shell.
(212) 775-0102
239 Grand St, New York, NY 10002
Rainbow Bakery
With multiple locations all across Queens, Rainbow Bakery's selection is as much about the artistry as it is about the flavors. Here, you will find adorable pink rabbit cakes, Swiss rolls that look like watermelon slices, and purple-swirled taro buns. With an emphasis on sweet treats, Rainbow is the perfect place to get in touch with your inner child — especially by digging into a slice of holey "Tom and Jerry" cheesecake or a tiny white chocolate bunny.
To drink, you can't go wrong an endless selection of colorful boba tea or yakult beverages, all of which undoubtedly complement Rainbow Bakery's delicate sweets. If you are not in the mood for sweet bread or cake, you're also in luck — Rainbow's dessert menu also boasts four different kinds of milk pudding, along with red bean soup and mango sago (coconut milk pudding) served with or without pomelo fruit.
Multiple locations
Double Crispy Bakery
While this Chinatown pastry shop's claim to fame might be its Macau-style egg tarts, don't let that stop you from sampling the full scope of its mouthwatering menu. There are plenty of other non-egg-tart delights to choose from at Double Crispy, including a vast selection of roll cakes (go for the coffee flavor, as it's a rare bakery find), savory buns stuffed with chicken cutlet and hot dog, and rice-flour-based honeycomb treats.
When it comes to Double Crispy, the uncontested best time to pay the bakery a visit is in the fall, when you will find mooncakes for the Mid-Autumn festival in every imaginable flavor. Popular choices include the golden-baked wheat flour version stuffed with pineapple, nuts nad seeds, and salted duck egg yolk, as well as the no-bake snowskin version with taro or black sesame.
(212) 966-6929
230 Grand St, New York, NY 10013