14 Best Chinese Bakeries In New York

When you are craving a treat that melds sweet and savory flavors in a dense, bready package, there is no better place to look than a Chinese bakery. It's no secret that New York is home to some of the country's best Chinese bakeries, but with so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to start.

The best way to get acquainted with all of the delicious Chinese bakeries in New York is to hit the streets and go exploring for yourself. Drifting from place to place, connecting with New York locals, and learning about the regional ingredients and preparations behind your favorite pastries will help you make the most of each bakery visit — and will help you identify some favorite spots of your own.

If you are new to New York's Chinese bakery scene (or could use a refresher on what's out there), then you've come to the right place. Keep reading for a list of the best Chinese bakeries in New York.