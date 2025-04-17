The NYC Food Market Where Everything Is Under $6

With so many amazing eateries, it's near impossible to choose what to eat in New York City. Despite how many amazing options are available, residents and tourists alike often hesitate to eat out, and for good reason: It's hard to find a place to eat in New York City that doesn't come at a high price.

Fortunately, there's an open air night market that features all the great cuisines of New York City without breaking the bank. The Queens Night Market features both international and regional American foods, art, merchandise, and more, all from independent vendors featuring all of the unique cultures that call New York City home. The best part: Everything costs $6 or less. Another great thing about the market is that the lineup of vendors changes every week. That means each and every visit to the market is completely new. Whether you're a New York City resident or just visiting for a weekend, the Queens Night Market is absolutely worth checking out.