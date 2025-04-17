The NYC Food Market Where Everything Is Under $6
With so many amazing eateries, it's near impossible to choose what to eat in New York City. Despite how many amazing options are available, residents and tourists alike often hesitate to eat out, and for good reason: It's hard to find a place to eat in New York City that doesn't come at a high price.
Fortunately, there's an open air night market that features all the great cuisines of New York City without breaking the bank. The Queens Night Market features both international and regional American foods, art, merchandise, and more, all from independent vendors featuring all of the unique cultures that call New York City home. The best part: Everything costs $6 or less. Another great thing about the market is that the lineup of vendors changes every week. That means each and every visit to the market is completely new. Whether you're a New York City resident or just visiting for a weekend, the Queens Night Market is absolutely worth checking out.
About the Queens Night Market
The Queens Night Market has been in business since 2015, with the $6 price tag being implemented in 2017. Its affordable prices combined with vendor diversity have caused it to be very well received by the public. It isn't just hungry customers that like the market either; for years now, the market has been the recipient of awards from USA Today, including 1st and 2nd placements for the "Best City Food Festival" for three consecutive years.
The market is located directly behind the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, NY. Although the vendor list rotates, the market maintains the same hours whenever it's open: 4 p.m. to midnight. The market is also equipped with outdoor seating areas, restrooms, and live performance stages; the performers rotate out just like the food vendors do. As for what's at the market foodwise, the list goes on and on. It's a place where everyone and their tastes are welcome, as well as a great way to enjoy eating out in New York City on a budget.