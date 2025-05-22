Painting Your Kitchen? Choose This Color Scheme To Make A Small Space Feel Bigger

Having a small kitchen doesn't mean having a cramped kitchen. Some apartment and tiny home layouts have outdone the average full-size set in a large house, and it's because some clever interior design can change your entire perception of a space. Think of the kitchen as a mosaic where each piece has a purpose — it's hard to bring together the whole picture if there's a detail out of place. Create the illusion of a larger kitchen by working from the biggest to the smallest elements, starting with the walls and floors.

The walls are the background everything is built from, so it's best to go with a light, neutral color scheme. White and beige make the best wall colors because they reflect more light, brightening the room and casting away shadows. Bold wall colors can feel imposing, and they require a lot more finesse to incorporate into a space. Light, neutral hues create an airy, breezy effect.

The flooring should be slightly darker or more saturated than the walls, still falling into a neutral color scheme. For instance, white walls paired with a brown or gray floor tend to work best, as they mimic natural wood and stone elements. Neutral colors in the back also make the cabinets, furniture, and decorative items stand out.