Yes, You Can Paint Kitchen Appliances, But There's A Correct Way To Do It

If you're feeling uninspired in a dated kitchen or have a kitchenette with little character, but can't afford a full remodel, small updates can make a world of difference. One update that you may not have known to be possible is painting your kitchen appliances. Rather than replacing older kitchen items that still function, giving them a coat of paint can make them look new. This saves you money, and is the more sustainable option; there's no need to get rid of the refrigerator if you simply don't like the color!

First, decide on the aesthetic — consider a sleek, modern look or a more colorful retro vibe. Matte black or white can give a minimalist finish that is easy to match with other appliances. Bold reds, soft pastels, or vibrant blues give a nostalgic, retro feel, perfect for a vintage-inspired kitchen. For something more creative, try chalkboard paint; this allows you to turn any appliance into a chalkboard for writing grocery lists or doodles.

Next, the appliance: Paint can transform refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and even parts of a stove. Painting is a good option if the colors of your appliances are mismatched, and painting one item, or a few, can bring everything together. For an older, plain white stove, sections like the bottom drawer, knobs, and handle can be painted for a vibrant pop of color. For monotone kitchens, painted appliances can become a customized statement piece. Can't find a fridge in your favorite mint green? Paint one!