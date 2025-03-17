Yes, You Can Paint Kitchen Appliances, But There's A Correct Way To Do It
If you're feeling uninspired in a dated kitchen or have a kitchenette with little character, but can't afford a full remodel, small updates can make a world of difference. One update that you may not have known to be possible is painting your kitchen appliances. Rather than replacing older kitchen items that still function, giving them a coat of paint can make them look new. This saves you money, and is the more sustainable option; there's no need to get rid of the refrigerator if you simply don't like the color!
First, decide on the aesthetic — consider a sleek, modern look or a more colorful retro vibe. Matte black or white can give a minimalist finish that is easy to match with other appliances. Bold reds, soft pastels, or vibrant blues give a nostalgic, retro feel, perfect for a vintage-inspired kitchen. For something more creative, try chalkboard paint; this allows you to turn any appliance into a chalkboard for writing grocery lists or doodles.
Next, the appliance: Paint can transform refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and even parts of a stove. Painting is a good option if the colors of your appliances are mismatched, and painting one item, or a few, can bring everything together. For an older, plain white stove, sections like the bottom drawer, knobs, and handle can be painted for a vibrant pop of color. For monotone kitchens, painted appliances can become a customized statement piece. Can't find a fridge in your favorite mint green? Paint one!
Considerations for painting appliances
Before painting kitchen appliances, there are a few crucial factors to keep in mind to ensure durability, lifespan, and safety. FYI: this is not the easiest DIY project to take on! For starters, ensure that the surface is clean, vacuuming any crumbs and wiping away any dust or grease. Whether the surface is plastic or metal, you'll also need to sand it to ensure the primer and paint stick to the surface. Before painting, the appliance will also need to be primed – like with paint, there are a ton of options for primer, so it's best to ask for advice at the paint store or hardware store.
Choose the right paint. Wall paint or regular acrylic paint for art projects won't do; instead, use acrylic enamel paint or spray paint that can tolerate high heat and is designed specifically for the surface it is being applied to, whether it be metal or plastic. Even if the paint is heat tolerant, don't paint areas, like a stovetop, that are directly exposed to heat. Kitchens are an environment with liquid, spills, and water, so check to make sure the paint is also waterproof. Don't expect a quick, thick single coat to do the job; multiple, thin layers will provide a more even texture.
The final, but nevertheless very important, note: Check manufacturer warranties. Painting your appliances may actually void warranties, so read over the manufacturer's guidelines before proceeding with the project.