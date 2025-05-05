Choosing This Grout Color For Your Kitchen Is A Huge Design Mistake

So, the time has come for you to do a kitchen overhaul. You've looked at the worst (and best) kitchen counter options, you've checked out inexpensive but gorgeous kitchen backsplash ideas, and now you're moving on to the little details. While it might be tempting to just slap down some white grout for a traditional (yet trendy) bright white look, you might want to think twice before you commit. Using white grout is actually a mistake that your kitchen might suffer for later.

The reason you should avoid white grout is the same reason why white fabrics, appliances, and other items don't hold up well in general: It gets dirty over time. This is especially true if you actually use your kitchen a lot. You'll get drips of sauce and hot oil splatters from your stove all over the place, you'll smoke your kitchen out every now and then, and you'll be wearing and tearing the heck out of every surface you touch sooner or later. Though white grout may look lovely and fresh at first, it won't stay that way, no matter how hard you try. On top of that, many varieties of white grout are susceptible to discoloration on their own, and cleaning products like household bleach exacerbate the issue. It's a bit like old photographs that yellow over time; so, too, will your grout, which will stand out like a sore thumb against pristine white tiles.