Choosing This Grout Color For Your Kitchen Is A Huge Design Mistake
So, the time has come for you to do a kitchen overhaul. You've looked at the worst (and best) kitchen counter options, you've checked out inexpensive but gorgeous kitchen backsplash ideas, and now you're moving on to the little details. While it might be tempting to just slap down some white grout for a traditional (yet trendy) bright white look, you might want to think twice before you commit. Using white grout is actually a mistake that your kitchen might suffer for later.
The reason you should avoid white grout is the same reason why white fabrics, appliances, and other items don't hold up well in general: It gets dirty over time. This is especially true if you actually use your kitchen a lot. You'll get drips of sauce and hot oil splatters from your stove all over the place, you'll smoke your kitchen out every now and then, and you'll be wearing and tearing the heck out of every surface you touch sooner or later. Though white grout may look lovely and fresh at first, it won't stay that way, no matter how hard you try. On top of that, many varieties of white grout are susceptible to discoloration on their own, and cleaning products like household bleach exacerbate the issue. It's a bit like old photographs that yellow over time; so, too, will your grout, which will stand out like a sore thumb against pristine white tiles.
How do you avoid the mistake of white grout?
What can you do if you've already installed white grout into your kitchen? Fortunately, not all hope is lost. You can rectify this mistake by buying specialty grout paint in a different color and applying it according to the manufacturer's instructions. You can't just use any paint for this application; it needs to be able to stand up to the rigorous uses of a kitchen, so don't try to substitute grout paint with acrylic or other types of paints.
If you haven't yet picked your grout, then go for something with a medium darkness and a neutral tone. This basically lets your grout age gracefully, so the deterioration over the years won't show up as starkly. If you're feeling particularly daring, you can even go for a super dark grout or a black one. It does a great job at hiding any grime and dirt, but you have to take care with the application — even the tiniest flaw will show up. So, whether you're using it to update your kitchen's overall look, or you're just touching up small areas of damage, now you can avoid the mistake of putting in grout that will truly show the messes in your kitchen.