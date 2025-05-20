15 Kitchen Lighting Mistakes Everyone Makes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Harsh lighting is no one's favorite, so why do so many homeowners and renters keep it around in their kitchens? Consider that when going out to dinner, many people seek out restaurants that are dimly lit on purpose. They feel snug and inviting (and, let's be honest, they don't highlight physical flaws the same way grocery store fluorescents do). Yet at home, kitchen lighting mistakes abound. It doesn't have to be that way.

"People spend a considerable amount on kitchen renovations but often don't budget for lighting, which is one of the most important parts," says Alina Enache, co-founder of Lamp Genius. "You need sufficient lighting for cooking and eating." Plus, she adds, lighting is an aesthetic tool that really shouldn't be overlooked.

Teri Simone, head of design and marketing at Nieu Cabinet Doors, agrees wholeheartedly. Simone, who has collaborated with Bobby Berk of "Queer Eye" and HGTV's Kortney Wilson on home projects, has noticed that lighting is about more than brightness; it's about how a space looks and feels. It can bring out the beauty of your cabinets and countertops, she says, or simply take a morning cup of coffee from functional to cozy.

Kitchen lighting, moreover, plays many roles. "You need clarity for prep, ambiance for gatherings, and subtlety for off-hours," says Justin Cornforth, CEO of Ace Home Co. "Think of lighting as part of your workflow. Done right, it makes everything from dicing onions to midnight snack runs feel better and safer." Naturally, then, you want to do it right. Here are 15 lighting mistakes to avoid.