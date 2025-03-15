For Cozier Kitchen Lighting, Follow Ina Garten's Lead

Try to picture an image of Ina Garten in her kitchen, perhaps based on what you can recall from a video clip or a magazine profile, and your mind will assemble a few key qualities. You'll picture the Barefoot Contessa (the home-chef-improving recipe genius herself), a beautiful, elegantly appointed space, and another element that you might not even fully register: great lighting. Not the harsh overhead beams some celebrity chefs are bathed in across studio cooking shows, or even from the common fixtures attached to ceilings all over the country. No, only warm, cozy light that's thrown by a lamp in grandma's den. And it isn't a trick of TV magic; Garten actually uses lamps in her kitchen.

Long relegated to the rest of the house, lamps actually do have a place in the kitchen. They're largely used to create a more comforting ambiance, but they can be functional, too. Say your kitchen's existing lights aren't quite up to your standards, or perhaps they're actually creating cutting board mistakes you want to avoid. Something like a banker's lamp, those green-domed, brass numbers, could provide just the spotlight you're looking for so you don't end up having a mishap. Or you could simply bask in the improved illumination a lamp can provide for all your calculatedly casual cooking-at-home selfies.