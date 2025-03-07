The Vintage Kitchen Lighting Trend That's Both Practical And Beautiful
When we think of creating beautiful ambient lighting, normally the focus is on the living room or bedroom. Kitchens, on the other hand, must have ample, bright lighting to illuminate potentially dangerous tasks like slicing, grating, dicing, and chopping. This type of bright light is called task lighting, which is exactly how it sounds; it is a direct light for tasks like reading, sewing, crafting, and cooking that helps prevent eye strain and ensures safety in instances like using a kitchen knife. However, a middle ground exists between decorative, soft lighting and functional, white fluorescent lighting: Tiffany light covers.
Tiffany light covers are stained-glass lamp shades created by Louis Comfort Tiffany, a 19th-century artist who developed a new technique for stained-glass windows and art. His skill was also used for colorful glass fixtures featuring intricate patterns, vibrant colors, and quality craftsmanship, transforming an ordinary light source into a statement piece. Tiffany lamps are best known for table lamps and chandeliers, but their use as kitchen light covers is also possible. There are many different sizes and shapes, and they work with pendant lights, hanging lamps, and flush mounts, offering options for different kitchen layouts.
These covers are typically made by fusing small pieces of colored glass using copper foil and solder, creating a beautiful mosaic-like effect that diffuses light. Many designs are nature-inspired, featuring flowers, plants, leaves, insects, and animals, while others have geometric patterns.
Why Tiffany light covers work for the kitchen
When it comes to kitchen trends, there is a lot to consider, ranging from the functionality of glass countertops to the most aesthetic way to store knives. Vintage kitchen décor is now making a comeback; alongside appliances with a retro style, vintage light covers have also seen a resurgence in popularity. Tiffany light covers are a creative way to add a touch of history to the modern-day kitchen and imbue the space with character, balancing the new and shiny with something vintage and iconic. The covers are also a great fix for unattractive lighting — overhead kitchen lighting alone often results in harsh, unflattering shadows over counters, and can generally feel unpleasant to spend time under.
Functionality doesn't have to come at the cost of aesthetics. By diffusing light through the stained-glass lamps, these covers soften the bright glare while still providing adequate brightness. Warm tones are commonly found in Tiffany light cover designs; amber, gold, and garnet can enhance the coziness of the kitchen, making it an inviting space to spend hours cooking or baking.
If you're expecting to pay Ikea prices for Tiffany light covers, though, you're out of luck. These are an investment. As a true piece of art, expect to pay around $150-$350 for the light covers purchased from the company's website. Tiffany-inspired light covers on Amazon, such as this Tiffany 7-Inch Wide Mini Stained Glass Lampshade, start at around $70 for the smallest options. Thrift stores or estate sales are another possible way to score these beautiful shades for less.