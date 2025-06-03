4 Sour Candies You Should Be Using As A Cocktail Garnish

Across most cocktail recipes, the most commonly employed ingredient is sugar. You can find honey, agave, many simple syrups, and more in cocktail builds, so why not incorporate candy into a stiff drink? Find a way to throw in a packaged sweet and you not only lend an extra-flavorful twist, but also a fun throwback energy while drinking. If you're fond of tangy notes alongside sweet, consider sour candy as a cocktail garnish.

Sour candies make your mouth pucker by way of citric, malic, and tartaric acids — the same compounds found in fruits. All the while, acidic elements are another building block of mixed drinks right up there with sugar. This makes the sweet's zingy palate complement the drinking experience twofold. Not to mention, sour candy-garnished cocktails grab your attention. A cheerful tone is set just glancing at a mixed drink topped with technicolored sweets. Further with a cocktail build that mirrors the garnish, and it's truly a transformative experience. Whether you're reaching for sour gummy worms, lemon drops, or a box of Sour Patch Kids, dive into the many boozy ways of melding childhood delights with adult fun. With enough finesse, these additions amplify the drinking experience and add a humorous touch all the while.